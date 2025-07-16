Crazy money! Liverpool raises Isak offer to £120 million
Deal could be on the cards
Football news Today, 02:58Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Photo by George Wood/Getty Images
Newcastle's management faces a major dilemma.
Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, English club Liverpool is ready to splash out £120 million for Newcastle’s 25-year-old striker Alexander Isak.
However, this offer will only land on the Magpies’ desk if Newcastle agrees to open transfer talks, changing their firm stance against selling the player.
Alexander joined Newcastle from Real Sociedad in 2022 for €70 million and has since featured in 109 matches, netting 62 goals and providing 11 assists.
According to Transfermarkt, the forward’s market value is estimated at €120 million, and his current contract with Newcastle runs until 2028.
Recall: The deal is close! Liverpool could sign Jean-Philippe Mateta
Dinamo Minsk 0 - 1 Ludogorets Razgrad Today, 14:45 Champions LeagueDinamo MinskLudogorets Razgrad45’ + 1
0
1
Linfield 1 - 2 Shelbourne Today, 14:45 Champions LeagueLinfieldShelbourne45’ + 8
1
2
Philadelphia Union - : - CF Montreal Today, 19:30 MLS USAPhiladelphia UnionCF Montreal19:30
-
-
New York Red Bulls - : - New England Revolution Today, 19:30 MLS USANew York Red BullsNew England Revolution19:30
-
-
Orlando City - : - New York City FC Today, 19:30 MLS USAOrlando CityNew York City FC19:30
-
-
FC Cincinnati - : - Inter Miami CF Today, 19:30 MLS USAFC CincinnatiInter Miami CF19:30
-
-
Charlotte FC - : - DC United Today, 19:30 MLS USACharlotte FCDC United19:30
-
-
Atlanta United - : - Chicago Fire FC Today, 19:30 MLS USAAtlanta UnitedChicago Fire FC19:30
-
-
Nashville SC - : - Columbus Crew Today, 20:30 MLS USANashville SCColumbus Crew20:30
-
-
Minnesota United - : - Los Angeles FC Today, 20:30 MLS USAMinnesota UnitedLos Angeles FC20:30
-
-
