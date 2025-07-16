Crazy money! Liverpool raises Isak offer to £120 million

Newcastle's management faces a major dilemma.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, English club Liverpool is ready to splash out £120 million for Newcastle’s 25-year-old striker Alexander Isak.

However, this offer will only land on the Magpies’ desk if Newcastle agrees to open transfer talks, changing their firm stance against selling the player.

Alexander joined Newcastle from Real Sociedad in 2022 for €70 million and has since featured in 109 matches, netting 62 goals and providing 11 assists.

According to Transfermarkt, the forward’s market value is estimated at €120 million, and his current contract with Newcastle runs until 2028.

Recall: The deal is close! Liverpool could sign Jean-Philippe Mateta