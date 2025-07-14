Deal close to completion! Liverpool could sign Jean-Philippe Mateta

Liverpool's attack is about to gain another powerful asset.

Details: According to insider Denis Sebastien, a meeting took place today in Paris between representatives of Liverpool and 28-year-old Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.

It is reported that the current figure being discussed for the potential transfer is €60 million, although Liverpool are hoping to slightly lower the price. Negotiations are ongoing.

Mateta joined Crystal Palace in 2022 from Mainz for €11 million and, since then, has played 152 matches, scoring 46 goals and providing 11 assists.

Last season, Mateta featured in 46 matches and netted 17 goals. The forward's current contract with the club runs until 2027, and his market value, according to Transfermarkt, is estimated at €30 million.

