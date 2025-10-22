ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Controversial incident. Should the referee have sent off the Real Madrid player?

Controversial incident. Should the referee have sent off the Real Madrid player?

A contentious moment in the Champions League match
Football news Today, 16:52
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Controversial episode: should the referee have sent off the Real Madrid player? https://x.com/elchiringuitotv/status/1981094586480263439

A scandal erupted during the third round Champions League clash between Madrid's Real and Turin's Juventus.

Details: In the second half, Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Díaz launched a reckless challenge on Khéphren Thuram, going in studs up and catching his opponent directly on the leg.

The incident looked extremely dangerous—many Juve players immediately rushed toward the referee, demanding a red card for the offender, but the official opted for just a verbal warning.

Reminder: Thibaut Courtois climbed to fourth place among goalkeepers for most appearances with Real Madrid.

