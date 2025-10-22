Controversial incident. Should the referee have sent off the Real Madrid player?

A contentious moment in the Champions League match

A scandal erupted during the third round Champions League clash between Madrid's Real and Turin's Juventus.

Details: In the second half, Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Díaz launched a reckless challenge on Khéphren Thuram, going in studs up and catching his opponent directly on the leg.

The incident looked extremely dangerous—many Juve players immediately rushed toward the referee, demanding a red card for the offender, but the official opted for just a verbal warning.

Roja perdonada a Brahim. Historia por robar… pic.twitter.com/ZLpfhIIaqY — rubén (@rubennatm) October 22, 2025

