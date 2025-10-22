Thibaut Courtois climbs to fourth place among goalkeepers for most appearances with Real Madrid.

ES ES FR FR
Real Madrid host Juventus on Wednesday, October 22, in the third round of the UEFA Champions League. For one player of the Spanish club, this match marks a special milestone.

Details: The player in question is goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian is making his 300th appearance for Real Madrid. According to Opta, he has now moved up to fourth place among all goalkeepers in the club’s history by number of appearances. Only Iker Casillas (725), Paco Buyo (456), and Miguel Ángel (346) have played more matches.

Meanwhile, Athletic Bilbao’s Gorka Guruzeta became only the fourth player in the club’s history to score two or more goals in a single Champions League or European Cup match. Before him, only José Luis Artetxe (hat-trick in 1956), Merodio (1956), and Ignacio Uribe (1957) had achieved this feat.

Reminder: Qarabağ traveled to face Athletic Bilbao in the third round of the UEFA Champions League, where one of their players etched his name into the history of European football.

