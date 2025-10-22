Qarabağ Player Etches His Name into European Football History – Here’s What He Did

A unique achievement.

Qarabağ travelled to face Athletic Bilbao in the third round of the UEFA Champions League, and one of their players has written his name into European football history.

Details: In the very first minute of the match, Leandro Andrade put the Azerbaijani side ahead. According to OptaJoe, he became the first player in European competition history to score in the opening minute of three different matches.

He achieved this remarkable feat in the following games:

December 2023 against Häcken

January 2025 against St. Louis City

October 2025 against Athletic Club

