ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news A true goal machine! Osimhen scores nine goals in seven European matches for Galatasaray

A true goal machine! Osimhen scores nine goals in seven European matches for Galatasaray

The Nigerian striker is in outstanding form
Football news Today, 13:27
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
A true striker! Osimhen nets nine goals in seven European matches for Galatasaray https://x.com/lnstantFoot/status/1981048611673637244

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen opened the scoring in the third minute of the Champions League matchday three clash against Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt. Later, he capitalized on a mistake by the Norwegian club's defender to complete his brace. At this moment, the Turkish side is leading 2-0.

Details: This is already Osimhen's ninth goal in his last seven European outings for Galatasaray, with strikes against Tottenham, AZ Alkmaar, Dynamo Kyiv, Ajax, and Liverpool among his tally.

This season, the Nigerian forward has featured in eight matches across all competitions for the Turkish club, scoring five goals.

Reminder: Galatasaray fans staged a demonstration in support of Palestine.

Related teams and leagues
Galatasaray Galatasaray Schedule Galatasaray News Galatasaray Transfers
Bodoe/Glimt Bodoe/Glimt Schedule Bodoe/Glimt News Bodoe/Glimt Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Team News
Galatasaray Fans Stage a Grand Display in Support of Palestine Football news Today, 12:53 Galatasaray Fans Stage a Grand Display in Support of Palestine
Abramovich plans football comeback as billionaire eyes Galatasaray purchase Football news Yesterday, 09:33 Abramovich plans football comeback as billionaire eyes Galatasaray purchase
Related Tournament News
What a crowd! Ted Lasso spotted at Arsenal's Champions League clash Football news Today, 08:01 What a crowd! Ted Lasso spotted at Arsenal's Champions League clash
Law and order! Eindhoven police detain 230 Napoli fans ahead of Champions League match Football news Today, 06:41 Law and order! Eindhoven police detain 230 Napoli fans ahead of Champions League match
RIP. Manchester City fan dies before Champions League match against Villarreal Football news Today, 05:44 RIP. Manchester City fan dies before Champions League match against Villarreal
"Zabarnyi could have avoided the red card" - Ousmane Dembele shares his thoughts on the Ukrainian's sending off Football news Today, 04:42 "Zabarnyi could have avoided the red card" - Ousmane Dembele shares his thoughts on the Ukrainian's sending off
"Such situations don't happen by accident." - Antonio Conte comments on 6-2 defeat to PSV Football news Today, 01:41 "Such situations don't happen by accident." - Antonio Conte comments on 6-2 defeat to PSV
An Incredible Goal Fest: 43 Goals Scored in a Single Champions League Matchday Football news Yesterday, 17:41 An Incredible Goal Fest: 43 Goals Scored in a Single Champions League Matchday
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores