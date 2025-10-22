A true goal machine! Osimhen scores nine goals in seven European matches for Galatasaray
The Nigerian striker is in outstanding form
Today, 13:27
Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen opened the scoring in the third minute of the Champions League matchday three clash against Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt. Later, he capitalized on a mistake by the Norwegian club's defender to complete his brace. At this moment, the Turkish side is leading 2-0.
Details: This is already Osimhen's ninth goal in his last seven European outings for Galatasaray, with strikes against Tottenham, AZ Alkmaar, Dynamo Kyiv, Ajax, and Liverpool among his tally.
This season, the Nigerian forward has featured in eight matches across all competitions for the Turkish club, scoring five goals.
