Galatasaray Fans Stage a Grand Display in Support of Palestine
An incredible show of solidarity from the supporters.
Football news Today, 12:53Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Getty Images
Galatasaray hosted Bodø/Glimt in the third round of the UEFA Champions League, and the Turkish giants’ fans put on a remarkable display.
Details: Before the match, the stands were covered with a massive choreography in support of Palestine. Fans recreated the country’s flag and unveiled a banner reading: “Stop the genocide.”
Lamine Yamal once again etched his name into Champions League history, becoming the second youngest player to convert a penalty. He achieved this feat in the third round of the Champions League against Greek side Olympiacos, scoring Barcelona’s third goal of the match.
Reminder: In the third-round Champions League clash against Olympiacos, Barcelona achieved a rare and historic milestone.