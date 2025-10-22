ES ES FR FR
Galatasaray Fans Stage a Grand Display in Support of Palestine

An incredible show of solidarity from the supporters.
Football news Today, 12:53
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Galatasaray hosted Bodø/Glimt in the third round of the UEFA Champions League, and the Turkish giants’ fans put on a remarkable display.

Details: Before the match, the stands were covered with a massive choreography in support of Palestine. Fans recreated the country’s flag and unveiled a banner reading: “Stop the genocide.”

