On Thursday, October 23, as part of the Europa League, FCSB will host Bologna on their home turf. Find out more about the teams, as well as our match prediction, in the article below.

Match preview

FCSB, the reigning champions of the Romanian Superliga, entered the 2025/26 season aiming to solidify their standing both domestically and in Europe. However, following a series of disappointing decisions, the team is far from the league leaders, sitting 12th after 13 rounds with just 13 points. At home, FCSB traditionally dominates possession and pushes the initiative but is prone to defensive lapses — the stats reveal issues with finishing and occasional breakdowns at the back. In the Europa League, FCSB have three points so far: they defeated Go Ahead Eagles 1-0 in the opening round but fell to Young Boys 0-2 in the second.

FCSB typically takes the initiative at home, striving to control the ball and attack, especially utilizing the strength of their attacking midfielders and wide players. However, their defense still lacks the confidence needed for European competition.

Bologna FC approach this match on the back of a positive run in Serie A: after seven rounds, they sit fifth with 13 points, just three behind the leaders. In Europe, Bologna are seen as a stable, ambitious side aiming to progress from the group. Their playing style is based on ball control, high pressing, and dynamic wing play. Nevertheless, after two group matches, they've picked up just one point: losing 0-1 to Aston Villa in the opener, then drawing 1-1 with Freiburg in the second round.

Bologna are a team that likes to dictate the tempo, relying on structure and pressing, and both at home and away, they seek to be effective through possession, combinations, and quick transitions into attack. Against an opponent of a lower caliber, they’ll be expected to maximize these strengths.

Probable lineups

FCSB: Tarnovanu; Cretu, Ngezana, Alhassan, Pantea; Sut, Tanase; Miculescu, Olaru, Thiam; Alibec

Bologna: Skorupski; Holm, Vitik, Lucumi, Lykogiannis; Freuler, Ferguson; Orsolini, Odgaard, Cambiaghi; Castro

Head-to-head and match facts

This is the first-ever meeting between the two teams

FCSB have won three of their last five matches

Bologna are unbeaten in their last four games

Prediction

FCSB remain an unstable side, continuing to struggle both in the league and in European competition. Bologna are in solid form and should be expected to claim victory if they are serious about progressing to the next stage. My prediction: Bologna to win at odds of 1.65