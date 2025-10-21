ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa League Predictions Feyenoord — Panathinaikos Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 23 October 2025

Feyenoord — Panathinaikos Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 23 October 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Feyenoord vs Panathinaikos prediction Photo: https://x.com/Feyenoord/Author unknownn
Feyenoord Feyenoord
Europa League (Round 3) 23 oct 2025, 12:45
- : -
World, Rotterdam, de Kuip
Panathinaikos Panathinaikos
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On October 23, 2025, in the third round of the UEFA Europa League group stage, Feyenoord will host Panathinaikos in Rotterdam. The match is scheduled to kick off at 18:45 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the potential outcome of this clash.

Feyenoord

Feyenoord approach this match in excellent form. In their last Eredivisie fixture, they crushed Heracles 7–0, recording their second consecutive victory. Feyenoord now top the league table, boasting the best attacking record with 25 goals scored in nine rounds, while conceding just six — the strongest defensive record in the league so far.

However, their situation in Europe is quite different. Feyenoord have struggled in the Europa League, losing both of their opening matches — first to Braga 0–1 and then to Aston Villa 0–2. At home, though, the team remain very confident: Feyenoord have won five of their last six matches at De Kuip and continue to look dangerous in front of their fans.

Historically, Feyenoord and Panathinaikos have faced each other only three times, with two of those encounters taking place more than 40 years ago. Their most recent meeting was a friendly in 2019.

Panathinaikos

Panathinaikos approach this match in solid form. After an unconvincing start to the season, the team have stabilized their results, losing just once in their last seven matches — that defeat came in the Europa League against Go Ahead Eagles 1–2.

In the domestic league, things are less consistent. Panathinaikos currently sit 7th in the Greek Super League with 9 points, eight behind leaders PAOK, though they still have a game in hand. Their away form has been quite positive recently: unbeaten in their last three away matches, with two wins and one draw, including a 1–1 result against Aris last weekend.

In the Europa League, Panathinaikos started strongly, beating Young Boys 4–1 away in the opening round, but followed it up with a disappointing home defeat to the Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles.

Probable Lineups

  • Feyenoord: Wellenreuther, Watanabe, Bos, Ahmedhodzic, Read, Valente, Targhalline, Steijn, Sauer, Ueda, Hadj Moussa
  • Panathinaikos: Lafont, Mladenovic, Touba, Palmer-Brown, Kotsiras, Gnezda Cerin, Chirivella, Bakasetas, Zaroury, Tete, Swiderski

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Feyenoord have won 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • Feyenoord have won each of their last 5 home games.
  • Feyenoord scored first in 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • Panathinaikos are unbeaten in 12 of their last 14 matches.
  • Both teams have scored in 5 of Panathinaikos’ last 6 matches.
  • Panathinaikos scored first in 6 of their last 7 matches.

Feyenoord — Panathinaikos Prediction

In Rotterdam, we can expect a lively and entertaining encounter. Both Feyenoord and Panathinaikos are known for their attacking style of play and are currently in good form. Feyenoord have been particularly strong at home, while Panathinaikos have recently found stability and confidence in their performances. All signs point to an open, dynamic match with chances on both ends. My bet for this match is Both Teams to Score at odds of 1.75.

