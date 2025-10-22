It was bound to happen... Mbappé's scoring streak ends against Juventus
The Frenchman had scored in 11 consecutive matches
Football news Today, 17:13Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
In the third round of the Champions League, Real Madrid clinched a 1-0 victory over Italian side Juventus. The only goal for Los Blancos came from Jude Bellingham, while Mbappé was unable to convert his chances.
Details: Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé went goalless for the first time in a long while. His impressive run of scoring in 11 consecutive matches was snapped in the showdown against Juventus.
This season, the Frenchman has played 11 matches for Real across all competitions, netting 15 goals and providing 2 assists.
Reminder: The referee in the Real vs Juventus match did not show a red card to Brahim Díaz for a harsh foul on Khéphren Thuram.