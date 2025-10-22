It was bound to happen... Mbappé's scoring streak ends against Juventus

The Frenchman had scored in 11 consecutive matches

In the third round of the Champions League, Real Madrid clinched a 1-0 victory over Italian side Juventus. The only goal for Los Blancos came from Jude Bellingham, while Mbappé was unable to convert his chances.

Details: Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé went goalless for the first time in a long while. His impressive run of scoring in 11 consecutive matches was snapped in the showdown against Juventus.

🚨 𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗜𝗡: Kylian Mbappé's streak of scoring in 11 consecutive games has COME TO AN END! ❌ pic.twitter.com/Tx21cJJpwI — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) October 22, 2025

This season, the Frenchman has played 11 matches for Real across all competitions, netting 15 goals and providing 2 assists.

Reminder: The referee in the Real vs Juventus match did not show a red card to Brahim Díaz for a harsh foul on Khéphren Thuram.