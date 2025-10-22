ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa League Predictions Lyon vs Basel: Will Basel Extend Their Winning Streak?

Lyon vs Basel: Will Basel Extend Their Winning Streak?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Lyon vs FC Basel 1893 prediction Photo: https://x.com/OL
Lyon Lyon
Europa League (Round 3) 23 oct 2025, 12:45
- : -
World, Lyon, Groupama Stadium
FC Basel 1893 FC Basel 1893
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Lyon
Odds: 1.6
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In the third round of the UEFA Europa League, Lyon will host Basel on Thursday, October 23, with kickoff set for 18:45 CET. Here’s my take on this upcoming clash.

Lyon vs Basel: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Lyon have lost their last two matches.
  • Lyon have scored at least once in 14 consecutive games.
  • Basel are on a three-match winning streak.
  • Basel have scored in each of their last eight games.
  • Lyon have lost only once in their last nine home matches, winning eight of them.
  • Basel have lost just one of their last five away matches, winning four.
  • Seven of Lyon’s last ten matches were won to nil, and they have not lost a single match without scoring.
  • These two clubs have never faced each other before in official competition.

Lyon vs Basel: Match Preview

Lyon are currently struggling for form, having lost their last two Ligue 1 fixtures. They were edged out by Nice 2–3 and then suffered a 1–2 defeat to Toulouse. The team sits fifth in the league table with 15 points after eight rounds. However, their Europa League campaign has been far more encouraging. Lyon opened with a 1–0 away win over Utrecht, followed by a 2–0 home victory against Salzburg. With six points from two matches, it’s been a solid start for the French side.

Basel, on the other hand, are enjoying an excellent run. The Swiss outfit have won their last three games, climbing back into the title race and currently sitting second in the league with 18 points after nine matches — just one point behind the leaders. In the Europa League, Basel lost 1–2 away to Freiburg but bounced back impressively with a 2–0 home win over another German side, Stuttgart. That leaves them with three points from two rounds.

Probable Lineups

  • Lyon: Greif; Kluivert, Mata, Niakhate, Tagliafico; De Carvalho, Morton; Karabec, Sulc, Fofana; Satriano
  • Basel: Hitz; Vouilloz, Daniluc, Adjetey, Schmid; Koindredi, Leroy; Soticek, Shaqiri, Otele; Ajeti

Prediction

Lyon will host Basel — a team whose players may be slightly less talented but whose current form is undeniably better. Lyon have made a strong start in the Europa League but are far from their best domestically, so this match could be tricky. Still, I believe the home side have enough quality to edge this one. My tip: Lyon to win.

Prediction on game Win Lyon
Odds: 1.6
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
FC Goa vs Al Nassr FC prediction AFC Champions League Two Today, 09:45 Goa vs Al-Nassr: Can Al-Nassr extend their winning streak? FC Goa Odds: 1.7 Al Nassr FC Recommended Mostbet
Al Ahly SC vs Al Ittihad Alexandria prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 10:00 Egypt Premier Football League: Al Ahly vs Al Ittihad Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Al Ahly SC Odds: 1.98 Al Ittihad Alexandria Bet now Melbet
Galatasaray vs Bodoe/Glimt prediction Champions League Today, 12:45 Galatasaray vs Bodø/Glimt prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22 October 2025 Galatasaray Odds: 1.54 Bodoe/Glimt Bet now 1xBet
Kaizer Chiefs vs Siwelele prediction South African Betway Premiership Today, 13:30 Kaizer Chiefs vs. Siwelele: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 22, 2025 Kaizer Chiefs Odds: 1.52 Siwelele Recommended Mostbet
Real Madrid vs Juventus prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Real Madrid vs Juventus: Who Will Prevail in the Headline Clash of the UEFA Champions League’s Third Round? Real Madrid Odds: 1.46 Juventus Bet now Melbet
Monaco vs Tottenham prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Monaco vs Tottenham: Can Monaco End Their Winless Streak? Monaco Odds: 1.51 Tottenham Bet now Mostbet
Bayern Munich vs Club Brugge prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Bayern Munich vs Club Brugge: Can Bayern Extend Their Brilliant Run? Bayern Munich Odds: 1.62 Club Brugge Recommended 1xBet
FC FCSB vs Bologna prediction Europa League 23 oct 2025, 12:45 FCSB vs Bologna: prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 23, 2025 FC FCSB Odds: 1.65 Bologna Bet now 1xBet
Strasbourg vs Jagiellonia Bialystok prediction Europa Conference League 23 oct 2025, 12:45 Strasbourg vs Jagiellonia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 23, 2025 Strasbourg Odds: 1.55 Jagiellonia Bialystok Bet now 1xBet
Go Ahead Eagles vs Aston Villa prediction Europa League 23 oct 2025, 12:45 Go Ahead Eagles vs Aston Villa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 23, 2025 Go Ahead Eagles Odds: 1.55 Aston Villa Recommended 1xBet
Braga vs FK Crvena Zvezda prediction Europa League 23 oct 2025, 12:45 Braga vs Red Star Belgrade prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — October 23, 2025 Braga Odds: 1.77 FK Crvena Zvezda Bet now 1xBet
Rapid Wien vs Fiorentina prediction Europa Conference League 23 oct 2025, 12:45 Rapid Wien — Fiorentina Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 23 October 2025 Rapid Wien Odds: 2.05 Fiorentina Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores