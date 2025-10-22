Prediction on game Win Lyon Odds: 1.6 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the third round of the UEFA Europa League, Lyon will host Basel on Thursday, October 23, with kickoff set for 18:45 CET. Here’s my take on this upcoming clash.

Lyon vs Basel: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

Lyon have lost their last two matches.

Lyon have scored at least once in 14 consecutive games.

Basel are on a three-match winning streak.

Basel have scored in each of their last eight games.

Lyon have lost only once in their last nine home matches, winning eight of them.

Basel have lost just one of their last five away matches, winning four.

Seven of Lyon’s last ten matches were won to nil, and they have not lost a single match without scoring.

These two clubs have never faced each other before in official competition.

Lyon vs Basel: Match Preview

Lyon are currently struggling for form, having lost their last two Ligue 1 fixtures. They were edged out by Nice 2–3 and then suffered a 1–2 defeat to Toulouse. The team sits fifth in the league table with 15 points after eight rounds. However, their Europa League campaign has been far more encouraging. Lyon opened with a 1–0 away win over Utrecht, followed by a 2–0 home victory against Salzburg. With six points from two matches, it’s been a solid start for the French side.

Basel, on the other hand, are enjoying an excellent run. The Swiss outfit have won their last three games, climbing back into the title race and currently sitting second in the league with 18 points after nine matches — just one point behind the leaders. In the Europa League, Basel lost 1–2 away to Freiburg but bounced back impressively with a 2–0 home win over another German side, Stuttgart. That leaves them with three points from two rounds.

Probable Lineups

Lyon: Greif; Kluivert, Mata, Niakhate, Tagliafico; De Carvalho, Morton; Karabec, Sulc, Fofana; Satriano

Basel: Hitz; Vouilloz, Daniluc, Adjetey, Schmid; Koindredi, Leroy; Soticek, Shaqiri, Otele; Ajeti

Prediction

Lyon will host Basel — a team whose players may be slightly less talented but whose current form is undeniably better. Lyon have made a strong start in the Europa League but are far from their best domestically, so this match could be tricky. Still, I believe the home side have enough quality to edge this one. My tip: Lyon to win.