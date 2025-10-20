ES ES FR FR
Thibaut Courtois may recover in time for the match against Juventus

"Los Blancos" can count on their goalkeeper for the Champions League.
Football news Today, 10:12
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Thibaut Courtois of Belgium looks on as a rat runs across the pitch during the Group J FIFA World Cup 2026 Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images

The injury turned out to be minor.

Details: According to the Madrid Zone portal, citing journalist Guillermo Rai, the 33-year-old Belgian goalkeeper for Real Madrid, Thibaut Courtois, may recover in time for the Champions League Matchday 3 clash against Juventus following the injury he sustained in the game against Getafe.

Courtois picked up the knock during the 9th round of the Spanish La Liga against Getafe, when he came to his team's rescue by nullifying the threat after a one-on-one with Getafe’s Abou Kamara.

Reports indicate the injury is not serious and Courtois should be available to help his team on Wednesday against Juventus. However, it is possible the coaching staff may choose to rest Courtois to minimize the risk of aggravating the injury or causing a relapse.

Reminder: Trouble in the team? Endrick was furious during the last match

