Thibaut Courtois may recover in time for the match against Juventus

"Los Blancos" can count on their goalkeeper for the Champions League.

The injury turned out to be minor.

Details: According to the Madrid Zone portal, citing journalist Guillermo Rai, the 33-year-old Belgian goalkeeper for Real Madrid, Thibaut Courtois, may recover in time for the Champions League Matchday 3 clash against Juventus following the injury he sustained in the game against Getafe.

Courtois picked up the knock during the 9th round of the Spanish La Liga against Getafe, when he came to his team's rescue by nullifying the threat after a one-on-one with Getafe’s Abou Kamara.

Reports indicate the injury is not serious and Courtois should be available to help his team on Wednesday against Juventus. However, it is possible the coaching staff may choose to rest Courtois to minimize the risk of aggravating the injury or causing a relapse.

🚨 Thibaut Courtois’ knock does not seem to be serious and he is expected to be ready for the Juventus game. @GuillermoRai_ @MarioCortegana pic.twitter.com/LmjlHavZ6P — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) October 20, 2025

