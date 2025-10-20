ES ES FR FR
Trouble in the team? Endrick was furious during the last match

What’s going on inside the squad?
Football news Today, 07:47
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
In their previous La Liga game, Real Madrid faced Getafe and managed to secure a 1–0 victory. However, an unpleasant incident occurred during the match.

Details: According to Carrusel Deportivo, Endrick was warming up on the sidelines when he was suddenly told to stop and return to the bench. The young forward didn’t take it well and kicked a water bottle in frustration.

Head coach Xabi Alonso was reportedly displeased after witnessing the moment.

Earlier, it was reported that 19-year-old Endrick had attracted interest from Marseille. The French club is considering a loan move until the end of the season to give the Brazilian more consistent playing time.

Reminder: The only goal of the match against Getafe was scored by Kylian Mbappé. The French striker has now found the net in 11 consecutive games for club and country. With 10 goals, Mbappé currently tops the La Liga scoring charts.

