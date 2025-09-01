Colombian reinforcement! Official: Piero Hincapie joins London Arsenal
"The Gunners" strengthen their defensive ranks.
Football news Today, 15:23Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
https://x.com/Arsenal
The young defender will bolster Arsenal's back line.
Details: On the club's official X social media page, Arsenal’s press service announced the loan signing of Bayer’s Colombian defender, 23-year-old Piero Hincapie.
It is reported that the deal is worth €52 million, which Arsenal will be obligated to pay after the one-year loan agreement expires to make the transfer permanent.
Last season, Hincapie made 45 appearances for the Werkself, scoring three goals and providing two assists. Transfermarkt currently values Piero at €50 million.
