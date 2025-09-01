RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Colombian reinforcement! Official: Piero Hincapie joins London Arsenal

Colombian reinforcement! Official: Piero Hincapie joins London Arsenal

"The Gunners" strengthen their defensive ranks.
Football news Today, 15:23
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Colombian reinforcement! Official: Piero Hincapie joins London Arsenal https://x.com/Arsenal

The young defender will bolster Arsenal's back line.

Details: On the club's official X social media page, Arsenal’s press service announced the loan signing of Bayer’s Colombian defender, 23-year-old Piero Hincapie.

It is reported that the deal is worth €52 million, which Arsenal will be obligated to pay after the one-year loan agreement expires to make the transfer permanent.

Last season, Hincapie made 45 appearances for the Werkself, scoring three goals and providing two assists. Transfermarkt currently values Piero at €50 million.

Reminder: Another key player! Saliba picked up an injury early in the match against Liverpool

Related teams and leagues
Arsenal Arsenal Schedule Arsenal News Arsenal Transfers
Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen Schedule Bayer Leverkusen News Bayer Leverkusen Transfers
Related Team News
Oleksandr Zinchenko in the Arsenal squad Football news Today, 16:23 Oleksandr Zinchenko one step away from joining Nottingham Forest
"Parting ways with the coach after just two league matches is an unprecedented case." - Ten Hag comments on his dismissal Football news Today, 16:06 "Parting ways with the coach after just two league matches is an unprecedented case." - Ten Hag comments on his dismissal
Official: Jakub Kiwior joins Porto Football news Today, 15:46 The Dragons strengthen their squad! Official: Jakub Kiwior joins Porto
Victor Boniface in the Bayer line-up Football news Today, 13:06 Thriller! Victor Boniface one step away from Werder move
Young guard! Official: Ezequiel Fernandez joins Bayer Leverkusen Football news Today, 11:51 Young guard! Official: Ezequiel Fernandez joins Bayer Leverkusen
Nicholas Jackson in the Chelsea line-up Football news Today, 10:33 Once again: Here we go! Bayern finalizes agreement with Chelsea for Nicolas Jackson on the second attempt
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores