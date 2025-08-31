Prediction on game W1(- 24) Odds: 1.58 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On September 1, 2025, the EuroBasket group stage will feature a clash between the national teams of Serbia and the Czech Republic. Let's take a look at the best bet for this showdown.

Serbia

The Serbian national team ranks among the world’s basketball elite, holding the second spot in the global rankings behind the USA and leading Europe. Last year’s World Cup runners-up boast an impressive roster. However, success at recent EuroBaskets has eluded them: in the previous tournament, Serbia cruised through the group stage but fell to Italy in the Round of 16.

At the current EuroBasket, Serbia has started strong, racking up three consecutive victories. The team first demolished Estonia 98-64, then took down Portugal 80-69, and in their latest outing, held on for a hard-fought 84-80 win over Latvia. Nikola Jokic leads the charge, averaging 24.3 points and 10 rebounds per game, while Stefan Jovic provides valuable support, dishing out 5.7 assists per contest.

Serbia has dominated head-to-head meetings with the Czech Republic, coming out on top in every encounter—an advantage that strongly favors them in this matchup.

Czech Republic

The Czech national team sits 12th in the European rankings and 19th in the world. They arrive at this tournament with a depleted roster: several key players are sidelined with injuries, significantly impacting their results. So far at this EuroBasket, the Czechs are still searching for their first win. They dropped their opener to Portugal 50-62, put up a fight but lost to Turkey 78-92, and most recently fell to Estonia 75-89. With their usual leaders out, Martin Peterka has stepped up, averaging 14.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. The team currently sits at the bottom of their group, and the remaining games against Serbia and Latvia could prove decisive—there’s a real risk they finish winless.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

Serbia has won 16 of its last 17 games.

Czech Republic has lost 9 of its last 10 games.

Serbia has won the last 5 head-to-head meetings.

Prediction for Serbia vs Czech Republic

Serbia enters this matchup as the clear favorite against the Czech Republic. The Serbs are in stellar form, having won 16 of their last 17 games and all five of their recent encounters with the Czechs. The Czech team, meanwhile, is missing several key players and has yet to find its rhythm in this tournament. Given the current form and class of both teams, a convincing Serbian victory is the most likely outcome. My bet for this game: Serbia to win with a -24 handicap at odds of 1.58.