Chelsea will get rid of three players with high salaries

London club Chelsea want to sell at least three of their players whose salaries will help relieve the payroll.

According to the source, we are talking about wingers Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyes and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

These three players together earn about 24 million euros per season, which the club's bosses do not like.

According to the source, Hakim Ziyes and Christian Pulisic are likely to leave the team this offseason, but it will be more difficult to get rid of Kepa, given his high cost.