Chelsea London have set an unusual achievement in the completed 2023-24 English Premier League season.

“The Pensioners” have scored 51 goals by players under the age of 23 in the APL this season. No team has ever scored more goals through the efforts of young players in any campaign of the competition.

51 - Chelsea scored 51 goals via players under the age of 23 in the Premier League this season; no team has ever scored more in a single campaign in the competition. Budding. pic.twitter.com/GyuAyEY6JX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 22, 2024

It's worth noting that Cole Palmer (22) and Nicolas Jackson (14) have scored the lbw share of those goals. They are both 22 years old.

Earlier we reported that the leader of Chelsea was recognised as the best player of the season APL according to the fans.

The champion of England-2024 became Manchester City. ‘The Citizens’ defended the title, beating Arsenal in the fight for the second season in a row. Pep Guardiola's team won six league titles in seven years.