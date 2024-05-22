Chelsea's star player has been named the Premier League Player of the Season by fans

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer has been named the Premier League Player of the Season by fans, as announced by the Professional Footballers' Association.

In the fan voting, Palmer outshone competitors such as Phil Foden, Rodri, and Erling Haaland from Manchester City, Martin Ødegaard, Declan Rice, and William Saliba from Arsenal, and Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa.

The 22-year-old had a stellar first season at Stamford Bridge after his transfer from Manchester City last summer. Scoring 22 goals and providing 11 assists in the Premier League, Palmer played a crucial role in Chelsea's resurgence, helping the team secure a sixth-place finish and qualify for European competitions.

Earlier, Palmer was also honored as the Premier League Young Player of the Season for 2023/24. The Chelsea midfielder received this award at Stamford Bridge before the 38th-round match against Bournemouth.