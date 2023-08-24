RU RU NG NG
Main News Chelsea lost Ukrainian Mudrik due to injury

Chelsea lost Ukrainian Mudrik due to injury

Football news Today, 14:19
Chelsea lost Ukrainian Mudrik due to injury Photo: Instagram of Mikhail Mudrik / Author unknown

London's Chelsea head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, has announced that Ukrainian midfielder Mikhail Mudrik has sustained an injury during training and will miss the 3rd round match of the English Premier League against Luton on August 25th.

"Mudrik suffered a minor injury. He will miss a few days and won't be able to play against Luton. We are disappointed with the situation, as he played 45 minutes in the previous match against West Ham United. We hope to help Mikhail play at his level. However, his issue is not serious. We need to wait a few days or a week," Pochettino's remarks were quoted by the club's press office.

22-year-old Mudrik has been playing for Chelsea since January 2023. He transferred to the English club from Donetsk's Shakhtar. The transfer fee was €70 million, and it could increase by an additional €30 million through bonuses. He has played a total of 19 matches for the London club in all competitions, not scoring any goals and providing two assists. The player's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2031.

Mudrik has been playing for the Ukrainian national team since 2022. He has played 11 matches for the Ukrainian national team in all competitions, not scoring any goals and providing three assists, while also receiving two yellow cards.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Premier League England
Popular news
Al-Nasr Ronaldo buys Champions League winner Football news Today, 11:43 Al-Nasr Ronaldo buys Champions League winner
The TV presenter of the Sky Sports channel delighted the network with photos from the rest Football news Today, 08:17 The TV presenter of the Sky Sports channel delighted the network with photos from the rest
Cristiano Ronaldo threw a tantrum during the match of the Asian Champions League Football news Yesterday, 01:00 Cristiano Ronaldo threw a tantrum during the match of the Asian Champions League
Al-Nasr Ronaldo advanced to the group stage of the Asian Champions League Football news 22 aug 2023, 16:14 Al-Nasr Ronaldo advanced to the group stage of the Asian Champions League
Arsenal win tough London derby Football news 21 aug 2023, 17:05 Arsenal win tough London derby
Manchester United announce departure of controversial striker Football news 21 aug 2023, 13:05 Manchester United announce departure of controversial striker
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:19 Chelsea lost Ukrainian Mudrik due to injury Football news Today, 13:50 Ancelotti praises Real Madrid's chances to buy Mbappe Football news Today, 13:20 Barcelona announced the injury of one of the leaders of the team Football news Today, 13:00 Al-Ahly outpaced Europe's top clubs for talented Spaniard Football news Today, 12:45 Roma Mourinho close to signing Iran striker Football news Today, 12:20 Chelsea announce signing of 18-year-old Brazilian talent Football news Today, 11:55 Mohamed Salah wants to move to a club from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 11:43 Al-Nasr Ronaldo buys Champions League winner Football news Today, 11:25 Cristiano will go to Tajikistan, Neymar - to Uzbekistan: AFC Champions League draw Football news Today, 08:17 The TV presenter of the Sky Sports channel delighted the network with photos from the rest
Sport Predictions
Football 25 aug 2023 Las Palmas vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football 25 aug 2023 Prediction for Hull City vs Bristol City 25 August 2023 Football 25 aug 2023 RB Leipzig vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football 25 aug 2023 Chelsea vs Luton prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football 25 aug 2023 Celta vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Bournemouth vs Tottenham 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Cardiff City vs Sheffield Wednesday 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Huddersfield vs Norwich City 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Brentford vs Crystal Palace 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Coventry City vs Sunderland 26 August 2023