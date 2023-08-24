Chelsea lost Ukrainian Mudrik due to injury

London's Chelsea head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, has announced that Ukrainian midfielder Mikhail Mudrik has sustained an injury during training and will miss the 3rd round match of the English Premier League against Luton on August 25th.

"Mudrik suffered a minor injury. He will miss a few days and won't be able to play against Luton. We are disappointed with the situation, as he played 45 minutes in the previous match against West Ham United. We hope to help Mikhail play at his level. However, his issue is not serious. We need to wait a few days or a week," Pochettino's remarks were quoted by the club's press office.

22-year-old Mudrik has been playing for Chelsea since January 2023. He transferred to the English club from Donetsk's Shakhtar. The transfer fee was €70 million, and it could increase by an additional €30 million through bonuses. He has played a total of 19 matches for the London club in all competitions, not scoring any goals and providing two assists. The player's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2031.

Mudrik has been playing for the Ukrainian national team since 2022. He has played 11 matches for the Ukrainian national team in all competitions, not scoring any goals and providing three assists, while also receiving two yellow cards.