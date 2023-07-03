Chelsea hold out hope of signing top forward

Chelsea are showing interest in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

According to a source, the London club are willing to offer not less than €100 million for the transfer of the African player.

New Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino is personally interested in his services.

It should be recalled that Chelsea have already strengthened their squad with midfielder Nicholas Jackson and forward Christopher Nkunku during the summer transfer window, but the club is still interested in acquiring a top forward of Osimhen's level.

Osimhen, 24, joined Napoli from Lille in September 2020 for €75m. He was the team's top scorer last season, scoring 31 goals and registering three assists in 39 games. He helped Napoli win the Italian championship for the first time in more than 30 years.

Osimhen's deal with the Italian club expires in the summer of 2025, and his market value is estimated by Transfermarkt at €120m.

However, other top European clubs, including Bayern and PSG, are also interested in the African.