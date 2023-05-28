"Chelsea" has signed a contract with a new head coach
Football news Today, 13:15
Photo: Instagram of Mauricio Pochettino/Author unknown
London-based club "Chelsea" has signed a contract with the new head coach Mauricio Pochettino, as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter account.
According to the source, the English club and the Argentine specialist have reached an agreement until the summer of 2026. Pochettino will start working next week. He will replace Frank Lampard as the head coach of the "Blues."
The 51-year-old Pochettino previously managed "Espanyol," "Southampton," "Tottenham," and "Paris Saint-Germain."
