Chelsea has found a new title sponsor

Football news Today, 06:28
Chelsea has found a new title sponsor

Chelsea has finally announced a sponsorship agreement, and Infinite Athlete, a sports data collection company, has become their new title sponsor following a deal signed with the Premier League.

In the early matches of the season, the "Blues" played without a title sponsor as the club was seeking a commercially advantageous agreement. The £40 million (€46 million) one-season deal with Infinite Athlete was reached over a month ago, but it required Premier League approval, which was finally obtained on Wednesday.

It took Chelsea some time to find the right sponsor. An agreement with Paramount+ fell through due to Premier League broadcasting rules, and an offer from the online casino Stake was poorly received by the fans.

Reportedly, Chelsea will feature jerseys bearing the new title sponsor in their upcoming match against Fulham on Monday. The Chelsea women's team will also take the field with the new sponsor in Sunday's match against Tottenham at Stamford Bridge.

