Chelsea could be left without a home stadium for seven years

Work on the reconstruction of London's Stamford Bridge stadium may take longer.

According to the Daily Mail, work on Chelsea's home stadium could last up to seven years.

Chelsea Pitch Owners (CPO), which has approached the club's shareholders with a request for the refurbishment, says it is not yet aware of the club's decision regarding the stadium's future plans. At the same time, they expressed hope that the issue will be approved in the near future after assessing all options.

The process of clearing the site for redevelopment is expected to take considerable time. In addition, a lot of time will be spent on planning the territory, although some preliminary work has already been completed under the previous owner of the club, Roman Abramovich.

Once the planning application is approved, redevelopment of the arena will begin. It can take from four to seven years.

All these years, Chelsea will play home matches in a temporary arena.

The Daily Mail estimates the stadium renovation project could cost £2 billion.