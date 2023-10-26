RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Chelsea could be left without a home stadium for seven years

Chelsea could be left without a home stadium for seven years

Football news Yesterday, 00:24
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Chelsea could be left without a home stadium for seven years Chelsea could be left without a home stadium for seven years

Work on the reconstruction of London's Stamford Bridge stadium may take longer.

According to the Daily Mail, work on Chelsea's home stadium could last up to seven years.

Chelsea Pitch Owners (CPO), which has approached the club's shareholders with a request for the refurbishment, says it is not yet aware of the club's decision regarding the stadium's future plans. At the same time, they expressed hope that the issue will be approved in the near future after assessing all options.

The process of clearing the site for redevelopment is expected to take considerable time. In addition, a lot of time will be spent on planning the territory, although some preliminary work has already been completed under the previous owner of the club, Roman Abramovich.

Once the planning application is approved, redevelopment of the arena will begin. It can take from four to seven years.

All these years, Chelsea will play home matches in a temporary arena.

The Daily Mail estimates the stadium renovation project could cost £2 billion.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Premier League England
Popular news
The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 13:47 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round
Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad Football news Today, 13:10 Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad
Liverpool has also expressed interest in Napoli's striker Football news Today, 12:48 Liverpool has also expressed interest in Napoli's striker
The former world champion is confident that Fury will knock out Ngannou Boxing News Today, 12:10 The former world champion is confident that Fury will knock out Ngannou
Atlanta - New York, Chicago - Toronto, and others: NBA Match Previews Basketball news Today, 11:39 Atlanta - New York, Chicago - Toronto, and others: NBA Match Previews
Washington - Minnesota, New Jersey - Buffalo: NHL Match Previews Hockey news Today, 11:05 Washington - Minnesota, New Jersey - Buffalo: NHL Match Previews
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:47 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 13:10 Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad Football news Today, 12:48 Liverpool has also expressed interest in Napoli's striker Boxing News Today, 12:10 The former world champion is confident that Fury will knock out Ngannou Basketball news Today, 11:39 Atlanta - New York, Chicago - Toronto, and others: NBA Match Previews Hockey news Today, 11:05 Washington - Minnesota, New Jersey - Buffalo: NHL Match Previews Football news Today, 10:33 Salah has broken the record for goals in European competitions for English clubs Boxing News Today, 10:02 Fury vs. Ngannou: when and how to watch the fight Football news Today, 09:19 Barcelona vs Real Madrid: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 08:18 French Interior Minister considers Benzema's position on the war in Israel suspicious
Sport Predictions
Football Today Genoa vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023 Football Today Sint-Truiden - RWDM Molenbeek prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023 Football Today Crystal Palace vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023 Football Today Clermont vs Nice prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023 Football Today Girona vs Celta prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023 Football Today St. Patrick’s vs Shamrock Rovers prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Chelsea vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bayern vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bournemouth vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Hull City vs Preston prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023