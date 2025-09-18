Carragher slams Chelsea and claims the club is showing no progress

The opinion of the former Liverpool defender.

Chelsea suffered a 1–3 defeat to Bayern Munich in their UEFA Champions League opener, and after the match, ex-Liverpool player Jamie Carragher delivered a scathing assessment of the London club.

Details: Speaking on CBS, the former defender said the team now looks nothing like the one under Thomas Tuchel. He added that they are a long way from competing for major titles.

Quote: “They [Chelsea] are not closer; they are further away than what that manager [Tuchel] was doing three and a half years ago. In terms of competing with the best teams in the Premier League, they are even further back, despite spending two billion pounds,” Carragher said.

