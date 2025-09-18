RU RU ES ES FR FR
Carragher slams Chelsea and claims the club is showing no progress

The opinion of the former Liverpool defender.
Football news Today, 07:47
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Chelsea suffered a 1–3 defeat to Bayern Munich in their UEFA Champions League opener, and after the match, ex-Liverpool player Jamie Carragher delivered a scathing assessment of the London club.

Details: Speaking on CBS, the former defender said the team now looks nothing like the one under Thomas Tuchel. He added that they are a long way from competing for major titles.

Quote: “They [Chelsea] are not closer; they are further away than what that manager [Tuchel] was doing three and a half years ago. In terms of competing with the best teams in the Premier League, they are even further back, despite spending two billion pounds,” Carragher said.

Earlier we reported that Cole Palmer made the starting lineup against the German giants, marking his 100th appearance in a Chelsea shirt.

Reminder: One of the standout fixtures of the Premier League’s fifth round will be Manchester United vs Chelsea. Here’s where and when you can watch it.

