Manchester United vs Chelsea: When and where to watch the Premier League matchday 5 online in 2025/26

One of the marquee fixtures of the Premier League’s fifth round will see Manchester United face Chelsea. Here’s where and when you can catch the action.

Manchester United vs Chelsea: What you need to know about the match

Manchester United have made a shaky start to the new Premier League season. The Red Devils lost 0–1 to Arsenal in the opening round, drew 1–1 with Fulham, and were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Grimsby in the second round. Their first win came in the third matchday, a 3–2 victory over Burnley, but in their most recent outing United fell 0–3 away to Manchester City. They currently sit 14th in the table with just four points.

Chelsea arrive at this match following a Champions League setback, having lost to Bayern Munich in their opening group-stage game. Domestically, however, the Blues have been more consistent. They claimed two victories, thrashing West Ham 5–1 and defeating Fulham 2–0, while also recording two draws: 0–0 against Crystal Palace and 2–2 against Brentford. That run leaves them fifth in the standings with eight points from four matches.

Manchester United vs Chelsea: When and where is the match?

The Premier League Round 5 clash between Manchester United and Chelsea will take place on Saturday, September 20, with kick-off at 18:30 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 08:30

  • New York 11:30

  • Panama 11:30

  • Toronto 11:30

  • Port of Spain 12:30

  • London 17:30

  • Yaoundé 21:30

  • Abuja 21:30

  • Cape Town 19:30

  • New Delhi 22:00

  • Sydney 02:30

  • Kiribati 04:30

Manchester City vs Manchester United: Where to watch the match online?

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

  • Australia - Optus Sport

  • Cameroon - SuperSport

  • Canada - fuboTV Canada

  • Kenya - SuperSport

  • Nigeria - SuperSport

  • South Africa - SuperSport

  • Uganda - SuperSport

  • United Kingdom - Sky Sports, TNT Sports

  • United States - NBC Sports

Other countries:

  • Algeria - beIN Sports

  • Angola - SuperSport

  • Anguilla - ESPN

  • Antigua and Barbuda - ESPN

  • Barbados - ESPN

  • Belize - Paramount+

  • Botswana - SuperSport

  • British Virgin Islands - ESPN

  • Cayman Islands - ESPN

  • China - Migu

  • Dominica - ESPN

  • Fiji - Digicel

  • Gambia - SuperSport

  • Ghana - SuperSport

  • Grenada - ESPN

  • India - JioStar

  • Ireland - Premier Sports, Sky Sports, TNT Sports

  • Jamaica - ESPN

  • Kiribati - Digicel

  • Lesotho - SuperSport

  • Liberia - SuperSport

  • Madagascar - SuperSport

  • Malawi - SuperSport

  • Marshall Islands - Digicel

  • Mauritius - SuperSport

  • Namibia - SuperSport

  • Nauru - Digicel

  • Palau - Digicel

  • Palestine - beIN SPORTS

  • Panama - ESPN

  • Rwanda - SuperSport

  • Saint Lucia - ESPN

  • Samoa - Digicel

  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport

  • Singapore - Star Hub

  • Solomon Islands - Sky Sport

  • South Sudan - beIN Sports

  • Sudan - beIN Sports

  • Tanzania - SuperSport

  • Tonga - Digicel

  • Trinidad and Tobago - ESPN

  • Tuvalu - Digicel

  • Zambia - SuperSport

  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport

