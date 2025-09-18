Manchester United vs Chelsea: When and where to watch the Premier League matchday 5 online in 2025/26
One of the marquee fixtures of the Premier League’s fifth round will see Manchester United face Chelsea. Here’s where and when you can catch the action.
Manchester United vs Chelsea: What you need to know about the match
Manchester United have made a shaky start to the new Premier League season. The Red Devils lost 0–1 to Arsenal in the opening round, drew 1–1 with Fulham, and were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Grimsby in the second round. Their first win came in the third matchday, a 3–2 victory over Burnley, but in their most recent outing United fell 0–3 away to Manchester City. They currently sit 14th in the table with just four points.
Chelsea arrive at this match following a Champions League setback, having lost to Bayern Munich in their opening group-stage game. Domestically, however, the Blues have been more consistent. They claimed two victories, thrashing West Ham 5–1 and defeating Fulham 2–0, while also recording two draws: 0–0 against Crystal Palace and 2–2 against Brentford. That run leaves them fifth in the standings with eight points from four matches.
Manchester United vs Chelsea: When and where is the match?
The Premier League Round 5 clash between Manchester United and Chelsea will take place on Saturday, September 20, with kick-off at 18:30 CET.
Kickoff times in different countries around the world:
Los Angeles 08:30
New York 11:30
Panama 11:30
Toronto 11:30
Port of Spain 12:30
London 17:30
Yaoundé 21:30
Abuja 21:30
Cape Town 19:30
New Delhi 22:00
Sydney 02:30
Kiribati 04:30
Where to watch the match online?
Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.
Australia - Optus Sport
Cameroon - SuperSport
Canada - fuboTV Canada
Kenya - SuperSport
Nigeria - SuperSport
South Africa - SuperSport
Uganda - SuperSport
United Kingdom - Sky Sports, TNT Sports
United States - NBC Sports
Other countries:
Algeria - beIN Sports
Angola - SuperSport
Anguilla - ESPN
Antigua and Barbuda - ESPN
Barbados - ESPN
Belize - Paramount+
Botswana - SuperSport
British Virgin Islands - ESPN
Cayman Islands - ESPN
China - Migu
Dominica - ESPN
Fiji - Digicel
Gambia - SuperSport
Ghana - SuperSport
Grenada - ESPN
India - JioStar
Ireland - Premier Sports, Sky Sports, TNT Sports
Jamaica - ESPN
Kiribati - Digicel
Lesotho - SuperSport
Liberia - SuperSport
Madagascar - SuperSport
Malawi - SuperSport
Marshall Islands - Digicel
Mauritius - SuperSport
Namibia - SuperSport
Nauru - Digicel
Palau - Digicel
Palestine - beIN SPORTS
Panama - ESPN
Rwanda - SuperSport
Saint Lucia - ESPN
Samoa - Digicel
Sierra Leone - SuperSport
Singapore - Star Hub
Solomon Islands - Sky Sport
South Sudan - beIN Sports
Sudan - beIN Sports
Tanzania - SuperSport
Tonga - Digicel
Trinidad and Tobago - ESPN
Tuvalu - Digicel
Zambia - SuperSport
Zimbabwe - SuperSport