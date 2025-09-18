RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Liverpool vs Everton: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 5 online

Liverpool vs Everton: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 5 online

Football news Today, 05:25
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Liverpool vs Everton: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 5 online Getty Images

This weekend, we will witness the fierce Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton. Our team has prepared information on where and when to watch this clash.

Liverpool vs Everton: key match facts

Liverpool has made an excellent start to the new Premier League season, winning all four matches so far. The Reds currently sit top of the table with 12 points. They also began their UEFA Champions League campaign with a 3–2 victory over Atlético Madrid. Notably, all of these wins came thanks to goals scored in the dying moments of the games.

Everton have also started the season fairly well. Although the Toffees lost 0–1 to Leeds in the opening round, they followed up with three consecutive wins, including in the EFL Cup, and most recently drew 0–0 with Aston Villa. A strong start for Everton, who have collected seven points so far.

Liverpool vs Everton: when and where is the match

The high-stakes Merseyside derby in the Premier League will take place on Saturday, September 20, kicking off at 13:30 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 04:30

  • New York 07:30

  • Panama 07:30

  • Toronto 07:30

  • Port of Spain 08:30

  • London 12:30

  • Yaoundé 16:30

  • Abuja 16:30

  • Cape Town 14:30

  • New Delhi 17:00

  • Sydney 21:30

  • Kiribati 23:30

Liverpool vs Everton: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

  • Australia - Optus Sport

  • Cameroon - SuperSport

  • Canada - fuboTV Canada

  • Kenya - SuperSport

  • Nigeria - SuperSport

  • South Africa - SuperSport

  • Uganda - SuperSport

  • United Kingdom - Sky Sports, TNT Sports

  • United States - NBC Sports

Other countries:

  • Algeria - beIN Sports

  • Angola - SuperSport

  • Anguilla - ESPN

  • Antigua and Barbuda - ESPN

  • Barbados - ESPN

  • Belize - Paramount+

  • Botswana - SuperSport

  • British Virgin Islands - ESPN

  • Cayman Islands - ESPN

  • China - Migu

  • Dominica - ESPN

  • Fiji - Digicel

  • Gambia - SuperSport

  • Ghana - SuperSport

  • Grenada - ESPN

  • India - JioStar

  • Ireland - Premier Sports, Sky Sports, TNT Sports

  • Jamaica - ESPN

  • Kiribati - Digicel

  • Lesotho - SuperSport

  • Liberia - SuperSport

  • Madagascar - SuperSport

  • Malawi - SuperSport

  • Marshall Islands - Digicel

  • Mauritius - SuperSport

  • Namibia - SuperSport

  • Nauru - Digicel

  • Palau - Digicel

  • Palestine - beIN SPORTS

  • Panama - ESPN

  • Rwanda - SuperSport

  • Saint Lucia - ESPN

  • Samoa - Digicel

  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport

  • Singapore - Star Hub

  • Solomon Islands - Sky Sport

  • South Sudan - beIN Sports

  • Sudan - beIN Sports

  • Tanzania - SuperSport

  • Tonga - Digicel

  • Trinidad and Tobago - ESPN

  • Tuvalu - Digicel

  • Zambia - SuperSport

  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Everton Everton Schedule Everton News Everton Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Related Team News
Diego Simeone. Football news Today, 07:10 "It's a bit cowardly." The fan who clashed with Simeone responds to the Atlético coach
Diego Simeone. Football news Today, 05:12 Former PGMOL chief expects punishment for both Liverpool and Atletico
Liverpool have scored nearly 30% of all goals after the 90th minute in the Premier League Football news Today, 02:45 Liverpool have scored nearly 30% of all goals after the 90th minute in the Premier League
Simeone comments on his red card and calls for action against insults Football news Today, 01:57 Simeone comments on his red card and calls for action against insults
For the first time in Champions League history, three English teams defeated three Spanish sides in the same round Football news Yesterday, 17:42 For the first time in Champions League history, three English teams defeated three Spanish sides in the same round
Incredible resilience. Liverpool have won five matches this season thanks to last-minute goals Football news Yesterday, 17:24 Incredible resilience. Liverpool have won five matches this season thanks to last-minute goals
Related Tournament News
Erling Haaland celebrates his goal against Manchester United Football news 16 sep 2025, 03:38 Erling Haaland reacts to City’s emphatic win over Manchester United
Fabio Carvalho Football news 15 sep 2025, 13:26 Ex-PGMOL chief questions Brentford's late equalizer against Chelsea
Arteta speaks out on Ødegaard's injury and the Norwegian's Champions League chances Football news 14 sep 2025, 15:07 Arteta speaks out on Ødegaard's injury and the Norwegian's Champions League chances
A new record on the horizon. Haaland matches Aguero and Rooney's achievement Football news 14 sep 2025, 13:58 A new record on the horizon. Haaland matches Aguero and Rooney's achievement
How did he miss that?! Haaland fails to score into an open net from just meters out Football news 14 sep 2025, 13:09 How did he miss that?! Haaland fails to score into an open net from just meters out
Only Rooney and Agüero ahead: Foden is one step away from the Manchester derby scoring record Football news 14 sep 2025, 12:49 Only Rooney and Agüero ahead: Foden is one step away from the Manchester derby scoring record
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores