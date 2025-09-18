Liverpool vs Everton: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 5 online
This weekend, we will witness the fierce Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton. Our team has prepared information on where and when to watch this clash.
- Read also: Incredible resilience. Liverpool have won five matches this season thanks to last-minute goals
Liverpool vs Everton: key match facts
Liverpool has made an excellent start to the new Premier League season, winning all four matches so far. The Reds currently sit top of the table with 12 points. They also began their UEFA Champions League campaign with a 3–2 victory over Atlético Madrid. Notably, all of these wins came thanks to goals scored in the dying moments of the games.
Everton have also started the season fairly well. Although the Toffees lost 0–1 to Leeds in the opening round, they followed up with three consecutive wins, including in the EFL Cup, and most recently drew 0–0 with Aston Villa. A strong start for Everton, who have collected seven points so far.
Liverpool vs Everton: when and where is the match
The high-stakes Merseyside derby in the Premier League will take place on Saturday, September 20, kicking off at 13:30 CET.
Kickoff times in different countries around the world:
Los Angeles 04:30
New York 07:30
Panama 07:30
Toronto 07:30
Port of Spain 08:30
London 12:30
Yaoundé 16:30
Abuja 16:30
Cape Town 14:30
New Delhi 17:00
Sydney 21:30
Kiribati 23:30
Liverpool vs Everton: where to watch the match online
Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.
Australia - Optus Sport
Cameroon - SuperSport
Canada - fuboTV Canada
Kenya - SuperSport
Nigeria - SuperSport
South Africa - SuperSport
Uganda - SuperSport
United Kingdom - Sky Sports, TNT Sports
United States - NBC Sports
Other countries:
Algeria - beIN Sports
Angola - SuperSport
Anguilla - ESPN
Antigua and Barbuda - ESPN
Barbados - ESPN
Belize - Paramount+
Botswana - SuperSport
British Virgin Islands - ESPN
Cayman Islands - ESPN
China - Migu
Dominica - ESPN
Fiji - Digicel
Gambia - SuperSport
Ghana - SuperSport
Grenada - ESPN
India - JioStar
Ireland - Premier Sports, Sky Sports, TNT Sports
Jamaica - ESPN
Kiribati - Digicel
Lesotho - SuperSport
Liberia - SuperSport
Madagascar - SuperSport
Malawi - SuperSport
Marshall Islands - Digicel
Mauritius - SuperSport
Namibia - SuperSport
Nauru - Digicel
Palau - Digicel
Palestine - beIN SPORTS
Panama - ESPN
Rwanda - SuperSport
Saint Lucia - ESPN
Samoa - Digicel
Sierra Leone - SuperSport
Singapore - Star Hub
Solomon Islands - Sky Sport
South Sudan - beIN Sports
Sudan - beIN Sports
Tanzania - SuperSport
Tonga - Digicel
Trinidad and Tobago - ESPN
Tuvalu - Digicel
Zambia - SuperSport
Zimbabwe - SuperSport