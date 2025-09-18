Liverpool vs Everton: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 5 online

This weekend, we will witness the fierce Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton. Our team has prepared information on where and when to watch this clash.

Liverpool vs Everton: key match facts

Liverpool has made an excellent start to the new Premier League season, winning all four matches so far. The Reds currently sit top of the table with 12 points. They also began their UEFA Champions League campaign with a 3–2 victory over Atlético Madrid. Notably, all of these wins came thanks to goals scored in the dying moments of the games.

Everton have also started the season fairly well. Although the Toffees lost 0–1 to Leeds in the opening round, they followed up with three consecutive wins, including in the EFL Cup, and most recently drew 0–0 with Aston Villa. A strong start for Everton, who have collected seven points so far.

Liverpool vs Everton: when and where is the match

The high-stakes Merseyside derby in the Premier League will take place on Saturday, September 20, kicking off at 13:30 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 04:30

New York 07:30

Panama 07:30

Toronto 07:30

Port of Spain 08:30

London 12:30

Yaoundé 16:30

Abuja 16:30

Cape Town 14:30

New Delhi 17:00

Sydney 21:30

Kiribati 23:30

Liverpool vs Everton: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

Australia - Optus Sport

Cameroon - SuperSport

Canada - fuboTV Canada

Kenya - SuperSport

Nigeria - SuperSport

South Africa - SuperSport

Uganda - SuperSport

United Kingdom - Sky Sports, TNT Sports

United States - NBC Sports

Other countries: