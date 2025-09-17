RU RU ES ES FR FR
Incredible resilience. Liverpool have won five matches this season thanks to last-minute goals

What character!
Football news Today, 17:24
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Liverpool defeated Atlético Madrid 3–2 in their UEFA Champions League opener, once again finding the net in the dying moments — and it’s far from the first time.

Details: This season, Liverpool have won all five matches thanks to late goals, with three of them coming after the 90th minute:

  • vs Bournemouth: winning goal in the 88th minute
  • vs Newcastle: winning goal in the 90+10th minute
  • vs Arsenal: winning goal in the 83rd minute
  • vs Burnley: winning goal in the 95th minute
  • vs Atlético Madrid: winning goal in the 92nd minute.

Worth noting, after Liverpool’s third goal in the 90+2nd minute, Atlético Madrid head coach Diego Simeone nearly clashed with a supporter of the English club.

Reminder: Mohamed Salah managed to set another Champions League record for an English club.

