Incredible resilience. Liverpool have won five matches this season thanks to last-minute goals
What character!
Football news Today, 17:24Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Liverpool defeated Atlético Madrid 3–2 in their UEFA Champions League opener, once again finding the net in the dying moments — and it’s far from the first time.
Details: This season, Liverpool have won all five matches thanks to late goals, with three of them coming after the 90th minute:
- vs Bournemouth: winning goal in the 88th minute
- vs Newcastle: winning goal in the 90+10th minute
- vs Arsenal: winning goal in the 83rd minute
- vs Burnley: winning goal in the 95th minute
- vs Atlético Madrid: winning goal in the 92nd minute.
Worth noting, after Liverpool’s third goal in the 90+2nd minute, Atlético Madrid head coach Diego Simeone nearly clashed with a supporter of the English club.
