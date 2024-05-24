Brighton and Chelsea coach contender has expressed his desire to work in another Premier League club

Ipswich head coach Kieran McKenna has recently been linked with similar jobs at Brighton and Chelsea, but the specialist himself would prefer another place of employment.

Earlier we reported that Manchester United are interested in the services of the 38-year-old, and as ESPN emphasises, McKenna is delighted with the possibility of returning to Old Trafford and the Mancunian club would be the first option he would consider.

The coach fits the profile that Manchester United are looking for in the event of current manager Erik ten Hag's resignation: a young, progressive coach. Earlier, Red Devils boss Sir Jim Ratcliffe refused to provide assurances that ten Hag would continue in his job, even despite winning the FA Cup.

It will be recalled that McKenna worked at Manchester United from 2018 to 2021, having been an assistant to José Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjær, before taking the Ipswich Town job in December 2021.