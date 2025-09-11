Brentford vs Chelsea: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 4 online
Chelsea travel to Brentford for their Premier League Matchday 4 clash, and here’s everything you need to know about where and when to watch the game.
Brentford vs Chelsea: what you need to know about the match
Brentford lost several key players during the summer transfer window, along with their head coach, who took charge of Tottenham. They opened the new season with a 1–3 defeat to Nottingham, bounced back with a 1–0 win over Aston Villa, but then suffered a 1–2 loss to Sunderland just before the international break. The Bees sit on three points after three rounds.
Chelsea have started the campaign on a stronger note. Over the summer, they offloaded players they no longer needed and brought in several fresh signings. They also lifted the FIFA Club World Cup and have put together a solid run in the Premier League. After a goalless draw against Crystal Palace, the Blues thrashed West Ham 5–1 before edging Fulham 2–1 in their third match. With seven points from three games, Chelsea currently occupy second place in the table.
Brentford vs Chelsea: when and where is the match
The Premier League Matchday 4 encounter between Brentford and Chelsea will take place on Saturday, September 13, at the Brentford Community Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 21:00 CET.
Kickoff times in different countries around the world:
Los Angeles 12:00
New York 15:00
Panama 15:00
Toronto 15:00
Port of Spain 16:00
London 20:00
Yaoundé 21:00
Abuja 21:00
Cape Town 22:00
New Delhi 00:30
Sydney 05:00
Kiribati 07:00
Brentford vs Chelsea: where to watch the match online
Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.
Australia - Optus Sport
Cameroon - SuperSport
Canada - fuboTV Canada
Kenya - SuperSport
Nigeria - SuperSport
South Africa - SuperSport
Uganda - SuperSport
United Kingdom - Sky Sports, TNT Sports
United States - NBC Sports
Other countries:
Algeria - beIN Sports
Angola - SuperSport
Anguilla - ESPN
Antigua and Barbuda - ESPN
Barbados - ESPN
Belize - Paramount+
Botswana - SuperSport
British Virgin Islands - ESPN
Cayman Islands - ESPN
China - Migu
Dominica - ESPN
Fiji - Digicel
Gambia - SuperSport
Ghana - SuperSport
Grenada - ESPN
India - JioStar
Ireland - Premier Sports, Sky Sports, TNT Sports
Jamaica - ESPN
Kiribati - Digicel
Lesotho - SuperSport
Liberia - SuperSport
Madagascar - SuperSport
Malawi - SuperSport
Marshall Islands - Digicel
Mauritius - SuperSport
Namibia - SuperSport
Nauru - Digicel
Palau - Digicel
Palestine - beIN SPORTS
Panama - ESPN
Rwanda - SuperSport
Saint Lucia - ESPN
Samoa - Digicel
Sierra Leone - SuperSport
Singapore - Star Hub
Solomon Islands - Sky Sport
South Sudan - beIN Sports
Sudan - beIN Sports
Tanzania - SuperSport
Tonga - Digicel
Trinidad and Tobago - ESPN
Tuvalu - Digicel
Zambia - SuperSport
Zimbabwe - SuperSport