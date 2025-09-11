RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Brentford vs Chelsea: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 4 online

Brentford vs Chelsea: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 4 online

Football news Today, 08:32
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Brentford vs Chelsea: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 4 online Getty Images

Chelsea travel to Brentford for their Premier League Matchday 4 clash, and here’s everything you need to know about where and when to watch the game.

Brentford vs Chelsea: what you need to know about the match

Brentford lost several key players during the summer transfer window, along with their head coach, who took charge of Tottenham. They opened the new season with a 1–3 defeat to Nottingham, bounced back with a 1–0 win over Aston Villa, but then suffered a 1–2 loss to Sunderland just before the international break. The Bees sit on three points after three rounds.

Chelsea have started the campaign on a stronger note. Over the summer, they offloaded players they no longer needed and brought in several fresh signings. They also lifted the FIFA Club World Cup and have put together a solid run in the Premier League. After a goalless draw against Crystal Palace, the Blues thrashed West Ham 5–1 before edging Fulham 2–1 in their third match. With seven points from three games, Chelsea currently occupy second place in the table.

Brentford vs Chelsea: when and where is the match

The Premier League Matchday 4 encounter between Brentford and Chelsea will take place on Saturday, September 13, at the Brentford Community Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 21:00 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 12:00

  • New York 15:00

  • Panama 15:00

  • Toronto 15:00

  • Port of Spain 16:00

  • London 20:00

  • Yaoundé 21:00

  • Abuja 21:00

  • Cape Town 22:00

  • New Delhi 00:30

  • Sydney 05:00

  • Kiribati 07:00

Brentford vs Chelsea: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

  • Australia - Optus Sport

  • Cameroon - SuperSport

  • Canada - fuboTV Canada

  • Kenya - SuperSport

  • Nigeria - SuperSport

  • South Africa - SuperSport

  • Uganda - SuperSport

  • United Kingdom - Sky Sports, TNT Sports

  • United States - NBC Sports

Other countries:

  • Algeria - beIN Sports

  • Angola - SuperSport

  • Anguilla - ESPN

  • Antigua and Barbuda - ESPN

  • Barbados - ESPN

  • Belize - Paramount+

  • Botswana - SuperSport

  • British Virgin Islands - ESPN

  • Cayman Islands - ESPN

  • China - Migu

  • Dominica - ESPN

  • Fiji - Digicel

  • Gambia - SuperSport

  • Ghana - SuperSport

  • Grenada - ESPN

  • India - JioStar

  • Ireland - Premier Sports, Sky Sports, TNT Sports

  • Jamaica - ESPN

  • Kiribati - Digicel

  • Lesotho - SuperSport

  • Liberia - SuperSport

  • Madagascar - SuperSport

  • Malawi - SuperSport

  • Marshall Islands - Digicel

  • Mauritius - SuperSport

  • Namibia - SuperSport

  • Nauru - Digicel

  • Palau - Digicel

  • Palestine - beIN SPORTS

  • Panama - ESPN

  • Rwanda - SuperSport

  • Saint Lucia - ESPN

  • Samoa - Digicel

  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport

  • Singapore - Star Hub

  • Solomon Islands - Sky Sport

  • South Sudan - beIN Sports

  • Sudan - beIN Sports

  • Tanzania - SuperSport

  • Tonga - Digicel

  • Trinidad and Tobago - ESPN

  • Tuvalu - Digicel

  • Zambia - SuperSport

  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport

Related teams and leagues
Brentford Brentford Schedule Brentford News Brentford Transfers
Chelsea Chelsea Schedule Chelsea News Chelsea Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Related Team News
Young Chelsea defender ruled out for the rest of the year with injury Football news Today, 07:09 Young Chelsea defender ruled out for the rest of the year with injury
Stamford Brigde. Football news Today, 06:28 Urgent! Chelsea charged with 74 breaches of Football Association regulations
Good news. Cole Palmer returns to team training Football news Today, 05:23 Good news. Cole Palmer returns to team training
Fulham fans pick August Goal of the Month – and it didn’t even count Football news Yesterday, 13:42 Fulham fans pick August Goal of the Month – and it didn’t even count
“It was the perfect choice.” Estêvão shares first impressions after joining Chelsea Football news 09 sep 2025, 14:29 “It was the perfect choice.” Estêvão shares first impressions after joining Chelsea
Maignan Transfer news 09 sep 2025, 09:56 Chelsea hopes to sign Milan goalkeeper Maignan as a free agent
Related Tournament News
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 4 online Football news Today, 02:59 Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 4 online
“Would fight for the top four.” Toney makes bold claim on the level of the Saudi Pro League compared to the Premier League Football news Yesterday, 09:28 “Would fight for the top four.” Toney makes bold claim on the level of the Saudi Pro League compared to the Premier League
Alexander Isak signing for Liverpool Football news 09 sep 2025, 08:32 Alexander Isak speaks out for the first time about his controversial move to Liverpool
Will there be consequences for Arsenal? Gyökeres summoned to court in Sweden Football news 07 sep 2025, 12:54 Will there be consequences for Arsenal? Gyökeres summoned to court in Sweden
The decision is up to Onana! Trabzonspor and Manchester United agree on loan deal for Cameroonian goalkeeper Football news 06 sep 2025, 10:23 The decision is up to Onana! Trabzonspor and Manchester United agree on loan deal for Cameroonian goalkeeper
Four contenders: The Premier League has announced the nominees for August’s Manager of the Month Football news 04 sep 2025, 10:03 Four contenders: The Premier League has announced the nominees for August’s Manager of the Month
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores