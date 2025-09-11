Brentford vs Chelsea: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 4 online

Chelsea travel to Brentford for their Premier League Matchday 4 clash, and here’s everything you need to know about where and when to watch the game.

Brentford vs Chelsea: what you need to know about the match

Brentford lost several key players during the summer transfer window, along with their head coach, who took charge of Tottenham. They opened the new season with a 1–3 defeat to Nottingham, bounced back with a 1–0 win over Aston Villa, but then suffered a 1–2 loss to Sunderland just before the international break. The Bees sit on three points after three rounds.

Chelsea have started the campaign on a stronger note. Over the summer, they offloaded players they no longer needed and brought in several fresh signings. They also lifted the FIFA Club World Cup and have put together a solid run in the Premier League. After a goalless draw against Crystal Palace, the Blues thrashed West Ham 5–1 before edging Fulham 2–1 in their third match. With seven points from three games, Chelsea currently occupy second place in the table.

Brentford vs Chelsea: when and where is the match

The Premier League Matchday 4 encounter between Brentford and Chelsea will take place on Saturday, September 13, at the Brentford Community Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 21:00 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 12:00

New York 15:00

Panama 15:00

Toronto 15:00

Port of Spain 16:00

London 20:00

Yaoundé 21:00

Abuja 21:00

Cape Town 22:00

New Delhi 00:30

Sydney 05:00

Kiribati 07:00

Brentford vs Chelsea: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

Australia - Optus Sport

Cameroon - SuperSport

Canada - fuboTV Canada

Kenya - SuperSport

Nigeria - SuperSport

South Africa - SuperSport

Uganda - SuperSport

United Kingdom - Sky Sports, TNT Sports

United States - NBC Sports

Other countries: