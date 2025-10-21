ES ES FR FR
BREAKING! Villarreal vs Barcelona match in the USA canceled!

The match will take place at Villarreal's stadium
Football news Today, 15:46
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Breaking! Villarreal vs Barcelona match in the USA canceled! https://www.laliga.com/en-GB/news/official-statement-from-laliga-with-respect-to-the-official-laliga-match-in-miami

The initially scheduled La Liga Matchday 17 clash between Villarreal and Barcelona in Miami has been canceled.

Details: According to the latest updates, the match will now be played at Villarreal’s home ground, Estadio La Cerámica.

La Liga’s official statement says the decision comes after weeks of uncertainty in Spain.

The league maintains that the project fully complied with all football regulations and did not compromise the integrity of the competition. Organizers argue that blocking such initiatives hampers the growth and competitiveness of Spanish football, especially as the Premier League and Champions League continue to expand their influence.

Reminder: Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal criticized Tebas for the decision to move the Barcelona match to the United States.

