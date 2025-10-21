Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.8 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On Thursday, October 23, as part of the Europa League group stage, Belgian side Genk will host Spanish outfit Real Betis. Read on for a closer look at both teams and our match prediction.

Match preview

Genk head into this home fixture of the third Europa League round with a clear objective: regaining momentum. The Belgian side have had an inconsistent domestic campaign so far and currently find themselves out of contention for the top spots in the Pro League. After 11 matches, Genk have collected just 15 points and sit in 8th place.

In European competition, the team is looking to solidify its position after the opening group stage encounters. They kicked off their campaign with a win over Rangers (1-0), but then slipped to a defeat against Ferencváros (0-1) in the second matchday. At home, the Blue and Whites tend to play with more confidence: coach Thorsten Fink emphasizes midfield organization and compactness when out of possession, while in attack the team relies on quick transitions and set pieces—areas where Genk have players capable of producing unexpected threats. These traits are especially crucial when facing opponents with a higher level of individual skill.

Real Betis arrive in Genk in a steadier domestic form: after nine La Liga rounds, the Verdiblancos are in fifth place, delivering a consistent campaign that blends controlled possession with high-quality attacking combinations. The Spanish side have amassed 16 points and are unbeaten in their last seven matches across all competitions.



In the Europa League, Betis traditionally seek to dictate the tempo: they favor maintaining possession, building attacks down the flanks, and utilizing the creativity of their midfield. This season, the team has also been working on a more compact defensive approach to limit counterattacking opportunities. The Spaniards are effective in controlling the central zone and often set the pace through accurate passing and dynamic wing play. After two rounds, Betis have four points—having beaten Ludogorets (2-0) and drawn an entertaining match against Nottingham (2-2).

Probable line-ups

Genk: Van Crombrugge; Nkuba, Sadick, Smets, Kayembe; Bangoura, Heynen; Steuckers, Hrosovsky, Sor; Oh

Real Betis: Lopez; Firpo, Gomez, Natan, Ruibal; Roca, Fornals, Amrabat; Ezzalzouli, Hernandez, Antony

Match facts & head-to-head

This is the first ever meeting between the two clubs

Genk have conceded in nine of their last ten matches

Betis are unbeaten in seven consecutive games

Prediction

In my view, this match promises goals: after last year's disappointment in the Conference League final, Betis are eager to prove they can win trophies on the European stage. Genk's defensive frailties could pave the way for plenty of action in front of goal. My prediction: over 2.5 goals at 1.8 odds