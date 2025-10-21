ES ES FR FR
"There will be a stain on your tournament" - Dani Carvajal slams Tebas over Barcelona match moved to the US

Real Madrid captain stands against the decision
Football news Today, 11:37
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal delivered a fierce response to La Liga president Javier Tebas following the controversial decision to relocate the match between Barcelona and Villarreal to the United States.

Details: The Real Madrid defender took to Instagram, declaring that moving the match to the US constitutes a breach of regulations.

“Hello, Mr. Javier Tebas. Failing to comply with the regulations is distorting sporting competition. You can say whatever you want about the Real Madrid TV videos, but you cannot ignore the fact that this decision is a violation of the rules,” Carvajal wrote.

The player also added:

"There will be a stain on your tournament if this match really takes place across the ocean."

Reminder: Earlier, Javier Tebas confirmed plans to stage the Barcelona vs Villarreal match in the US, sparking a wave of criticism from other Spanish clubs.

