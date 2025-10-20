ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Villarreal vs Manchester City: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 21, 2025

Villarreal vs Manchester City: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 21, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Villarreal vs Manchester City prediction Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images
Villarreal Villarreal
Champions League (Round 3) 21 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
World, Villarreal, Estadio de la Ceramica
Manchester City Manchester City
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.63
On Tuesday, October 21, as part of Matchday 3 in the Champions League, Villarreal, who are currently impressing in La Liga, welcome the high-flying visitors from England, Manchester City. This season, City are setting the bar high both domestically and in Europe. Read on for a detailed look at both teams and our match prediction.

Match preview

Villarreal in the 2025/26 season are proving they’re more than just participants in the Champions League—they’re a team ready to compete. In La Liga, the “Yellow Submarine” are firmly entrenched in the upper echelons of the table, currently sitting third in Spain at the time of writing. They boast a formidable home record: four wins and a draw in five matches at their own ground, with 12 goals scored and only 3 conceded. However, Villarreal have looked less convincing in their two Champions League outings: a tough defeat and a draw. This start shows they’re holding their own on the continental stage, but consistency in Europe is still a work in progress.

In their Champions League opener, Villarreal narrowly lost away to Tottenham, barely threatening the Londoners’ goal. In the second match, the Submarine hosted Juventus and managed to secure their first point in an entertaining 2-2 draw, netting their equalizer late on.

City, meanwhile, remain perennial favorites in this competition. Pep Guardiola and his squad have approached this campaign with a pragmatic mindset: to dominate the Premier League and chase Champions League glory as their primary objective. Recently, the Citizens have engineered a renaissance after a shaky start, going unbeaten in eight straight matches across all competitions and sitting second in the league, only three points behind Arsenal. Despite some personnel concerns—most notably Rodri’s injury absence—City continue to be a formidable force, especially with their star-studded attack.

Manchester City will look to dictate the tempo: controlling possession, aggressively advancing down the flanks, exploiting depth, and showcasing clinical finishing. Their style is a blend of technical brilliance and tactical adaptability, allowing them to shift seamlessly between high pressing and measured positional play.

Probable lineups

Villarreal: Tenas; Mourino, Marin, Veiga, Cardona; Gueye, Parejo, Comesana; Pepe, Mikautadze, Buchanan
Manchester City: Donnarumma; Nunes, Stones, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Gonzalez; Bobb, Silva, Foden, Doku; Haaland

Head-to-head and match facts

  • In their two previous meetings in 2011, City won both games
  • Villarreal are winless in their last three matches
  • City have won four of their last five games

Prediction

I’m expecting an open, attacking game from both sides: Manchester City drew their last Champions League fixture and will be eager to improve their group standing. Villarreal will certainly put up a fight, but points may be out of reach. My prediction: over 2.5 goals at 1.63

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.63
