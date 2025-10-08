Tebas confirms Barcelona vs Villarreal match to be held in Miami
The game will take place in the USA.
Barcelona and Villarreal expressed a desire to play a La Liga match in the United States, and they have now received approval to do so.
Details: Initially, La Liga president Javier Tebas confirmed that the match would indeed take place in Miami, scheduled for Saturday, December 20.
Later, La Liga officially announced that the Blaugrana and the Yellow Submarine will play at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
By the way, Camp Nou again failed to secure the necessary permits from the city authorities, forcing the upcoming La Liga match against Girona to be held at the Montjuïc Stadium.
Reminder: The club had hoped to return to its renovated stadium at the end of September, but the approval process for the documents was delayed.