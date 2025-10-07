ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Still have to wait! Barcelona still not allowed to play at Camp Nou

Still have to wait! Barcelona still not allowed to play at Camp Nou

The Barcelona - Girona match again at Montjuïc
Football news Today, 11:17
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Still have to wait! Barcelona still not allowed to play at Camp Nou https://x.com/marca/status/1975571063191871533

Problems with the reconstruction of Barcelona's home stadium persist.

Details: According to Marca, Camp Nou has once again failed to obtain the necessary permits from city authorities, forcing the upcoming La Liga clash against Girona to be held at Montjuïc.

The club had hoped to return to their revamped stadium back in late September, but the paperwork approval process has dragged on. The renovation at Camp Nou is still not finished, and the team is forced to continue playing at the temporary venue, where they've been competing since last season.

Reminder: Chelsea are ready to sign Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado for €35 million

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Related Team News
Chelsea ready to spend! Club offers €35 million for Marc Casado Transfer news Today, 09:28 Chelsea ready to spend! Club offers €35 million for Marc Casado
"This is the collapse of La Liga" - Marco van Basten shares his thoughts on the Barcelona vs Villarreal match being moved to the USA Football news Today, 07:51 "This is the collapse of La Liga" - Marco van Basten shares his thoughts on the Barcelona vs Villarreal match being moved to the USA
Toni Kroos, German former football player, is interviewed by Sky News Sport Football news Today, 04:40 Ruthless criticism! Toni Kroos slams Barcelona for their playing style
The defense proved too weak! Barcelona's Instagram account hacked Football news Today, 03:21 The defense proved too weak! Barcelona's Instagram account hacked
Serhou Guirassy of Borussia Dortmund in action during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund Football news Yesterday, 15:42 Lewandowski replacement! Barcelona closing in on signing Serhou Guirassy
Rafael Yuste, Vice-President of FC Barcelona, Joan Laporta, President of FC Barcelona, and Aleksander Ceferin, President of UEFA Football news Yesterday, 13:17 Exception! Official: UEFA allows La Liga and Serie A matches to be played outside Europe
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores