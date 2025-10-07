Still have to wait! Barcelona still not allowed to play at Camp Nou
The Barcelona - Girona match again at Montjuïc
Football news Today, 11:17Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Problems with the reconstruction of Barcelona's home stadium persist.
Details: According to Marca, Camp Nou has once again failed to obtain the necessary permits from city authorities, forcing the upcoming La Liga clash against Girona to be held at Montjuïc.
The club had hoped to return to their revamped stadium back in late September, but the paperwork approval process has dragged on. The renovation at Camp Nou is still not finished, and the team is forced to continue playing at the temporary venue, where they've been competing since last season.
