RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Ukraine U20 vs Spain U20: Prediction and bet for the match on October 7, 2025

Ukraine U20 vs Spain U20: Prediction and bet for the match on October 7, 2025

Manuel Chávez Dailysports's expert
Ukraine U20 vs Spain U20 prediction Photo: https://tips.gg/ Author unknown
Ukraine U20 Ukraine U20
World Cup U-20 (Round 1/8) Today, 15:30
- : -
International,
Spain U20 Spain U20
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.79
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

On October 7, in the Round of 16 of the FIFA U-20 World Cup, Ukraine U20 will face Spain U20. Here’s my pick and analysis for this upcoming clash.

Ukraine U20

Dmytro Mykhaylenko’s squad has looked solid throughout this tournament, topping their group with 7 points from three matches. They kicked off with a hard-fought 2-1 win over South Korea, coming out strong with two early goals by the 16th minute. In their second outing, they couldn’t overcome group underdogs Panama, settling for a 1-1 draw.

Ukraine only needed to avoid defeat in their final group match to advance to the knockout stages, but they went one better, defeating Paraguay’s youngsters 2-1. Riding this wave of momentum, the Ukrainians aren’t planning to stop now—even with a formidable opponent up next.

Spain U20

Expectations are always sky-high for the Spanish, whether it’s the senior team or the youth squads. But so far, “La Roja” have struggled at this World Cup. In the opening round, they suffered a shock 0-2 defeat to Morocco, conceding twice early in the second half despite dominating possession with 71% of the ball.

Spain couldn’t secure a win in their second game either, drawing 2-2 with Mexico despite being the better side for much of the contest. Their fate came down to a decisive battle in the final group match against Brazil, where “La Roja” edged out a tense 1-0 victory. Both teams squandered chances, but Spain scraped through to the next round, finishing third in their group and advancing as one of the best third-placed teams.

Match facts

  • Ukraine and their opponents have exchanged goals in every match of the tournament so far.

  • Spain have managed just one win in three games.

  • Here are the odds for this matchup: Ukraine win – 4.75, Draw – 3.8, Spain win – 1.69.

Prediction

On paper, Spain are the favorites, but “La Roja” have hardly impressed at this tournament. I believe Ukraine have a fair shot at making it to the next round. Statistically, these youth teams have never met before, and with new generations coming through, head-to-head records offer little guidance. Upsets are more common at youth level, and much will hinge on the mental approach. My recommendation here is to back both teams to score.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.79
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Marta Kostyuk vs Karolina Muchova prediction Wuhan Open Today, 02:00 Marta Kostyuk vs Karolina Muchova prediction and betting tips - October 7, 2025 Marta Kostyuk Odds: 1.72 Karolina Muchova Recommended Melbet
Jaume Munar vs Novak Djokovic prediction Shanghai Masters Today, 06:30 Jaume Munar vs Novak Djokovic prediction and betting tips - October 7, 2025 Jaume Munar Odds: 2.62 Novak Djokovic Bet now 1xBet
Juventus vs SL Benfica prediction Women's Champions League Today, 12:45 Juventus (W) vs Benfica (W) prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 7 October 2025 Juventus Odds: 1.65 SL Benfica Bet now Melbet
Besiktas vs London Lions prediction EuroCup Today, 13:00 Beşiktaş vs London Lions prediction and H2H — October 7, 2025 Besiktas Odds: 1.53 London Lions Recommended Mostbet
Paris FC vs Oud-Heverlee Leuven prediction Women's Champions League Today, 15:00 Paris (W) vs Leuven (W) prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 7, 2025 Paris FC Odds: 1.63 Oud-Heverlee Leuven Bet now Melbet
Barcelona Femení vs Bayern Munich Women prediction Women's Champions League Today, 15:00 Barcelona (W) vs Bayern (W) prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 7, 2025 Barcelona Femení Odds: 1.74 Bayern Munich Women Bet now 1xBet
Arsenal Women vs OL Lyonnes prediction Women's Champions League Today, 15:00 Arsenal (W) vs Lyon (W) prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 7, 2025 Arsenal Women Odds: 1.6 OL Lyonnes Recommended Mostbet
New Zealand Breakers vs Illawarra Hawks prediction NBL 08 oct 2025, 03:30 New Zealand Breakers vs Illawarra Hawks prediction and H2H — October 8, 2025 New Zealand Breakers Odds: 1.5 Illawarra Hawks Bet now Melbet
Sydney Kings vs Melbourne United prediction NBL 08 oct 2025, 04:30 Sydney Kings vs Melbourne United prediction and H2H — October 8, 2025 Sydney Kings Odds: 1.58 Melbourne United Bet now Mostbet
Mauritius vs Cameroon prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 08 oct 2025, 09:00 Mauritius vs Cameroon prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 8, 2025 Mauritius Odds: 1.68 Cameroon Recommended Melbet
Libya vs Cape Verde prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 08 oct 2025, 09:00 Libya vs Cape Verde prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 8, 2025 Libya Odds: 1.95 Cape Verde Bet now 1xBet
Eswatini vs Angola prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 08 oct 2025, 09:00 Eswatini vs Angola prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 8 October 2025 Eswatini Odds: 1.75 Angola Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores