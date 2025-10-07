Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.79 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On October 7, in the Round of 16 of the FIFA U-20 World Cup, Ukraine U20 will face Spain U20. Here’s my pick and analysis for this upcoming clash.

Ukraine U20

Dmytro Mykhaylenko’s squad has looked solid throughout this tournament, topping their group with 7 points from three matches. They kicked off with a hard-fought 2-1 win over South Korea, coming out strong with two early goals by the 16th minute. In their second outing, they couldn’t overcome group underdogs Panama, settling for a 1-1 draw.

Ukraine only needed to avoid defeat in their final group match to advance to the knockout stages, but they went one better, defeating Paraguay’s youngsters 2-1. Riding this wave of momentum, the Ukrainians aren’t planning to stop now—even with a formidable opponent up next.

Spain U20

Expectations are always sky-high for the Spanish, whether it’s the senior team or the youth squads. But so far, “La Roja” have struggled at this World Cup. In the opening round, they suffered a shock 0-2 defeat to Morocco, conceding twice early in the second half despite dominating possession with 71% of the ball.

Spain couldn’t secure a win in their second game either, drawing 2-2 with Mexico despite being the better side for much of the contest. Their fate came down to a decisive battle in the final group match against Brazil, where “La Roja” edged out a tense 1-0 victory. Both teams squandered chances, but Spain scraped through to the next round, finishing third in their group and advancing as one of the best third-placed teams.

Match facts

Ukraine and their opponents have exchanged goals in every match of the tournament so far.

Spain have managed just one win in three games.

Here are the odds for this matchup: Ukraine win – 4.75, Draw – 3.8, Spain win – 1.69.

Prediction

On paper, Spain are the favorites, but “La Roja” have hardly impressed at this tournament. I believe Ukraine have a fair shot at making it to the next round. Statistically, these youth teams have never met before, and with new generations coming through, head-to-head records offer little guidance. Upsets are more common at youth level, and much will hinge on the mental approach. My recommendation here is to back both teams to score.