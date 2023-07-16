RU RU
Main News Bournemouth close in on Lazio's transfer target

Bournemouth close in on Lazio's transfer target

Football news Today, 11:10
Bournemouth close in on Lazio's transfer target Photo: instagram Miloš Kerkez / Author unknown

Bournemouth, the club where Ukrainian defender Ilya Zabarnyi plays, is showing interest in left-back Milos Kerkesz from AZ Alkmaar and the Hungarian national team, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

According to the source, the English club is considering acquiring the player in the summer transfer window. The Dutch club values the player at around 20 million euros. It is worth noting that Lazio is also interested in the player. Kerkesz has already agreed to personal terms with both Bournemouth and Lazio.

It is worth mentioning that the player can also play as a left midfielder.

20-year-old Kerkesz has been playing for AZ Alkmaar since January 2022. He joined the Dutch club from Milan for a transfer fee of 1.18 million euros. He has played a total of 57 matches for AZ Alkmaar in all competitions, scoring five goals and providing eight assists. The player's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

Kerkesz has been playing for the Hungarian national team since 2022. He has played eight matches for the Hungarian national team, scoring no goals and providing one assist.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
AZ Alkmaar Bournemouth Premier League England Eredivisie Netherlands
Popular news
Official: Lionel Messi joins American club Football news Yesterday, 15:06 Official: Lionel Messi joins American club
Arsenal complete record transfer Football news Yesterday, 14:15 Arsenal complete record transfer
Arsenal buy Dutch defender Football news 14 july 2023, 15:03 Arsenal buy Dutch defender
Shakhtar suffered a shameful defeat in a friendly match Football news 13 july 2023, 15:42 Shakhtar suffered a shameful defeat in a friendly match
AC Milan sign Chelsea midfielder Football news 13 july 2023, 14:35 AC Milan sign Chelsea midfielder
Barcelona announce signing of Brazilian talent Football news 12 july 2023, 15:55 Barcelona announce signing of Brazilian talent
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:50 Girona player ready to pay for his own transfer to join Barcelona Football news Today, 11:30 Napoli sign experienced goalkeeper Football news Today, 11:10 Bournemouth close in on Lazio's transfer target Football news Today, 10:50 Argentine Champion Decided Football news Today, 10:30 Romelu Lukaku close to joining top Italian club Football news Today, 10:10 French "Strasbourg" made a record transfer Football news Today, 09:50 PSG to buy talent from Barcelona academy Football news Today, 09:30 Lionel Messi's car almost caused a massive accident in the US Football news Today, 09:10 Riyad Mahrez to leave Manchester City Football news Today, 08:50 Manchester City respond to Barcelona's loan request for Bernardo Silva
Sport Predictions
Football Today Sao Paulo vs Santos predictions and betting tips on July 16, 2023 Football Today Fluminense vs Flamengo predictions and betting tips on July 16, 2023 Football Today Fortaleza vs Cuiaba predictions and betting tips on July 16, 2023 Football Today Lanus vs Banfield predictions and betting tips on July 17, 2023 Football Today Cordoba Central vs Independiente predictions and betting tips on July 17, 2023 Football Today Argentinos Juniors vs Colon Santa Fe predictions and betting tips on July 17, 2023 Football 17 july 2023 Inter Turku vs KuPS predictions and betting tips on July 17, 2023 Football 18 july 2023 The New Saints vs Hacken predictions and betting tips on July 18, 2023 Football 18 july 2023 Zrinjski vs Urartu predictions and betting tips on July 18, 2023 Football 18 july 2023 BATE vs Partizani predictions and betting tips on July 18, 2023