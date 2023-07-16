Bournemouth close in on Lazio's transfer target

Bournemouth, the club where Ukrainian defender Ilya Zabarnyi plays, is showing interest in left-back Milos Kerkesz from AZ Alkmaar and the Hungarian national team, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

According to the source, the English club is considering acquiring the player in the summer transfer window. The Dutch club values the player at around 20 million euros. It is worth noting that Lazio is also interested in the player. Kerkesz has already agreed to personal terms with both Bournemouth and Lazio.

It is worth mentioning that the player can also play as a left midfielder.

20-year-old Kerkesz has been playing for AZ Alkmaar since January 2022. He joined the Dutch club from Milan for a transfer fee of 1.18 million euros. He has played a total of 57 matches for AZ Alkmaar in all competitions, scoring five goals and providing eight assists. The player's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

Kerkesz has been playing for the Hungarian national team since 2022. He has played eight matches for the Hungarian national team, scoring no goals and providing one assist.