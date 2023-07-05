Borussia Dortmund want to sign Juventus midfielder

US midfielder Weston McKenney is close to leaving Juventus.

According to a source, the footballer is now in advanced negotiations to move to Borussia Dortmund. The transfer is expected to take place in the summer transfer window.

Recall that the contract of the American with the Turin club is calculated until 2025.

Last season, the midfielder played on loan for Leeds United, who were relegated from the English Premier League.

The situation with the transfer may interfere with the negative reaction of the fans of Borussia. The thing is that McKenny previously played for their principal rivals Dortmund club - Schalke.

Last season as part of the English club Mackeny played 20 matches and gave one assist.

As for Juventus, the club is unlikely to interfere with the transfer, as it made it clear that it does not count on the player in the new season. At the same time, Borussia Dortmund are extremely interested in the transfer, as the team urgently needs to strengthen the center of the field after the departure of Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid.