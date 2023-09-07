RU RU NG NG
Bayern will make another attempt to sign the Fulham player in the winter

Bayern will make another attempt to sign Palhinhaduring the winter transfer window, according to the Evening Standard.

This summer, Palhinhaalready agreed a contract with Bayern and was ready to go to Munich. However, Fulham canceled the deal at the last minute due to their inability to sign a replacement for their central midfielder.

This development left Bayern without one midfielder after selling Gravenberch to Liverpool. But in Munich they want to try again to sign the Portuguese player. Fulham, in turn, signed McTominay from Manchester United and Hoiberg from Tottenham on the last transfer day. Both will be available in January.

The England manager does not want to lose Palhinha, who they signed last year for £20m. However, if Fulham find a replacement for the defender, they will let the Portuguese go. The football player's agent stated that no one killed the dream, but simply postponed it.

Last year, Palhinha scored 4 goals in 41 matches. In the current campaign, he has 1 goal scored in 3 games.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich Fulham Bundesliga Germany Premier League England
