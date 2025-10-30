Bayern targets young Feyenoord prodigy
Negotiations between Bayern and Feyenoord are already underway.
Details: According to renowned journalist and insider Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich is seriously aiming to secure 19-year-old right-back Givairo Read from Dutch side Feyenoord.
The transfer is reportedly being overseen personally by Max Eberl, who is eager to bring Read to the Bayern squad.
Talks have already begun, but Bayern faces stiff competition from a number of Premier League clubs.
The 19-year-old Read has already made 46 appearances for Feyenoord's senior team, scoring 4 goals and providing 10 assists.
His current contract with the Dutch giants runs until 2029, and his market value, according to Transfermarkt, is estimated at 20 million euros.
