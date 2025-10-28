ES ES FR FR
Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City want to sign Upamecano

Premier League clubs set to battle for the Frenchman
Transfer news Today, 17:40
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano could leave the club in the summer of 2026, when his contract expires. Starting in January, the Frenchman will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside Germany, and several teams are already in negotiations for his services.

Details: According to TBR Football, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City are actively considering Upamecano as a potential reinforcement for their back line. Bayern are in talks with the player over a contract extension, but Upamecano is aware of the interest from England and is open to exploring his options.

Additionally, Real Madrid and Barcelona are also monitoring the defender, as both Spanish giants have several centre-backs whose contracts expire in the summer of 2026. There is already plenty of buzz in England and across Europe around the soon-to-be free agent, who could become one of the most sought-after players next summer.

Reminder: Bayern are looking to sign Said El Mala from Cologne.

