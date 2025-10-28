ES ES FR FR
Bayern wants to sign Said El Mala from Köln. Kompany is impressed by the young winger

The deal could happen in the winter transfer window.
Football news Today, 09:50
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Said El Mala of 1.FC Koln celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Bundesliga Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

The Bavarians face serious competition from England.

Details: According to journalist Christian Falk, 19-year-old Köln winger Said El Mala has attracted strong interest from Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

It is reported that Bayern's interest is more concrete, and their representatives have already contacted Köln's management to inquire about the potential terms for a transfer during the winter window.

Inter Milan and French giants PSG are also closely monitoring the situation around El Mala. One of the player's key conditions is reportedly the signing of his brother, 20-year-old Malek El Mala.

Bayern head coach Vincent Kompany has already expressed his admiration for El Mala ahead of their German Cup clash against Köln tomorrow.

This season, Said El Mala has scored 3 goals and provided one assist in 8 Bundesliga matches for Köln. El Mala's contract with Köln runs until 2030, and his market value is estimated at 18 million euros by Transfermarkt.

Reminder: In search of a replacement for Harry Kane. Bayern set sights on signing Fisnik Asllani

