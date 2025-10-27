Prediction on game Total over 3 Odds: 1.8 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Tuesday, October 28, Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund will face off in the Round of 32 of the German Cup. The match kicks off at 18:30 CET, and here’s my take on the fixture.

Eintracht vs Borussia Dortmund: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

Eintracht have won only one of their last five matches, losing three and drawing one.

Borussia have won their last two games and suffered just one defeat in their last ten outings.

Dortmund have scored at least one goal in each of their last 19 matches.

Eintracht have found the net in their last three games.

At home, Eintracht have lost three of their last four fixtures.

Dortmund have only one away defeat this season.

In every away match this season, Borussia have scored at least once.

Eintracht won the most recent head-to-head encounter 2–0, but prior to that, Dortmund had not lost to Frankfurt since 2021.

In 58% of their matches this season, Eintracht have scored in both halves, while Borussia have done so in 33%.

Borussia Dortmund have not lost a single match this season without scoring.

Eintracht vs Borussia Dortmund: Match Preview

Both clubs entered this year’s German Cup from the first round. Eintracht traveled to face Engers and demolished their opponent 5–0. Dortmund had a tougher task but managed a narrow 1–0 victory to move forward.

Last season, Borussia were knocked out in the Round of 32, losing 0–1 to Wolfsburg. Eintracht reached the Round of 16 but were eliminated by Leipzig following a 0–3 defeat.

In the Bundesliga, both sides have made a solid start, particularly Borussia Dortmund. The “Black and Yellows” currently sit fourth in the table with 17 points from eight matches. They trail the leaders by seven points and are two behind the second-placed team. In their last ten games, Dortmund have only lost once — against Bayern Munich — while winning or drawing the rest.

Eintracht are lower in the Bundesliga standings, with four points fewer than Borussia. After eight rounds, Frankfurt have collected 13 points and sit sixth, level with Hoffenheim, but four points behind the teams in fourth and fifth. Over their last ten matches, Eintracht have suffered five defeats.

Probable line-ups

Eintracht: Santos; Kristensen, Koch, Theate, Brown; Skhiri, Larsson; Collins, Uzun, Bahoya; Burkardt

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel; Anton, Süle, Bensebaini; Ryerson, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Svensson; Adeyemi, Brandt; Guirassy

Prediction

Two evenly matched sides meet early in the German Cup’s Round of 32, promising a thrilling clash. Expect an entertaining contest, and my tip is to bet on over 3 total goals.