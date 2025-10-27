In search of a replacement for Harry Kane. Bayern set sights on signing Fisnik Asllani

The young striker has caught the eye of the Munich giants.

Bayern see Asllani as a long-term solution to their centre-forward dilemma.

Details: According to renowned journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich have added 23-year-old Hoffenheim and Kosovo national team striker Fisnik Asllani to their list of potential summer transfer targets.

Reports indicate that the Bavarians view Asllani as a possible successor to 32-year-old Harry Kane, who is rumored to be considering a move back to England.

This season, Asllani has featured in 9 matches for Hoffenheim across all competitions, netting 6 goals and providing 2 assists—a run of form that has drawn Bayern’s attention. The club has already inquired about the striker’s release clause.

Barcelona are also closely monitoring Asllani, especially given their current issues with Robert Lewandowski.

Fisnik Asllani’s current contract with Hoffenheim runs until 2029, and his market value is estimated at €18 million by Transfermarkt.

