Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.72 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Wednesday, October 29, we’ll witness a Ligue 1 Matchday 10 clash as Le Havre host Brest. The game kicks off at 19:00 CET, and here’s my take on it.

Le Havre vs Brest: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

Le Havre have won just once in their last six matches.

Brest are winless in three straight games, with one defeat and two draws.

Le Havre have scored at least one goal in three consecutive matches.

At home, Le Havre have won only one game since the start of the season.

Brest have failed to score in three of their last ten matches, while Le Havre have done so only once.

Both sides have recorded one clean-sheet victory in their last ten fixtures.

Brest won the most recent head-to-head encounter 1–0. Le Havre’s last win over this opponent dates back to 2018.

Le Havre vs Brest: Match Preview

Le Havre and Brest sit near the bottom of the table with the same number of points after nine rounds. This makes the upcoming match a true six-pointer, crucial for both sides in their battle to stay clear of the relegation zone.

Last season, Le Havre narrowly avoided relegation, finishing just one point above the drop zone. Their survival came down to the final matchday, when they beat Strasbourg 3–2 to leapfrog Reims by a single point. This season, the team have managed two wins in nine matches, with three losses and four draws.

Brest, on the other hand, competed in the UEFA Champions League last season and advanced to the knockout stage. However, their domestic campaign was less impressive. They fell short of European qualification, collecting 50 points in 34 matches to finish ninth. This season mirrors Le Havre’s form: two wins, three defeats, and four draws.

Probable Lineups

Le Havre: Diaw; Nego, Sangante, Lloris, Zouaoui; Ndiaye, Seko; Kechta, Toure; Samatta, Soumare

Brest: Majecki; Lala, Chardonnet, Coulibaly, Locko; Chotard, Magnetti; Balde, Castillo, Ebimbe; Ajorque

Prediction

Both teams are neck and neck in the standings, making this a vital fixture for each. With similar recent form and plenty on the line, neither side will want to settle for a draw. Expect both teams to find the net — a bet on “Both Teams to Score” looks promising.