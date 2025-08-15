Bayern refuses to give up on Woltemade deal, but has a plan B

This summer, Bayern suffered a setback in their pursuit of Florian Wirtz. The record champions can't afford a second misstep and, despite all the challenges, are pushing forward in negotiations.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, despite all obstacles, Bayern are making progress in their move for Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade. At the same time, the Munich side is also in talks with Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku, though there are differences in the parties' views on the transfer.

Quote: "The Woltemade deal is still in progress, very complicated, but it's ongoing. Bayern are not backing down from this. At the same time, Bayern are negotiating with Chelsea and Nkunku's agents. The agreement reached between Bayern and Nkunku back in January is still valid. As of today, Chelsea are insisting on a permanent transfer," Romano told bavarianfootballworks.

Reminder: Earlier, it was reported that Stuttgart rejected Bayern's latest offer of €60 million. The club is demanding €75 million, which has reportedly left the player frustrated.