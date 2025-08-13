RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Stuttgart rejects Bayern Munich's bid for Woltemade. Player's agent voices frustration

Stuttgart rejects Bayern Munich's bid for Woltemade. Player's agent voices frustration

Dissatisfaction from the player’s camp.
Football news Today, 14:24
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Stuttgart rejects Bayern Munich's bid for Voldemate. Player's agent voices frustration Getty Images

Bayern Munich is looking to bolster its attacking line and has set its sights on Stuttgart’s young German international forward, Woltemade.

Details: According to insider Florian Plettenberg, Stuttgart has turned down the record champion’s latest offer of €60 million. The club is demanding €75 million, which has sparked frustration from the player’s side.

Quote: "The decision that Mr. Werle demanded this week within a questionable deadline was presented today as a complete package from both the interested party and the player, totaling more than €60 million plus a sell-on clause.

The supervisory board’s response—demanding an unrealistic €75 million for a player who joined the team as a free agent and is on a lower salary tier—not only lacks any justification, especially for a domestic transfer, but also sharply contradicts previous agreements," said Woltemade’s agent, Danny Bachmann.

Reminder: Bayern is not dwelling on Coman’s move to Al-Nassr and is already preparing documents for a transfer bid for Lyon’s 20-year-old wonderkid.

Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich Schedule Bayern Munich News Bayern Munich Transfers
VfB Stuttgart VfB Stuttgart Schedule VfB Stuttgart News VfB Stuttgart Transfers
Related Team News
17-year-old Bayern prodigy eager to make a statement in the first team Football news Today, 08:17 17-year-old Bayern prodigy eager to make a statement in the first team
Harry Kane in the Bayern squad Football news Today, 08:07 An intriguing scenario: Harry Kane could become a Manchester United player, but only in a year
Malik Fofana for the Belgium national team Football news Yesterday, 09:03 Replacement found! Bayern set their sights on Malick Fofana
Famous journalist reveals differences in approaches to Wirtz by Kompany and Slot Football news Yesterday, 05:16 Famous journalist reveals differences in approaches to Wirtz by Kompany and Slot
New partner for Ronaldo. Kingsley Coman moves to Al-Nassr Football news 11 aug 2025, 03:49 New partner for Ronaldo. Kingsley Coman moves to Al-Nassr
Transfer news 10 aug 2025, 09:01 Kingsley Coman to join Al-Nassr! Deal set to be finalized next week
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores