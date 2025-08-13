Stuttgart rejects Bayern Munich's bid for Woltemade. Player's agent voices frustration
Bayern Munich is looking to bolster its attacking line and has set its sights on Stuttgart’s young German international forward, Woltemade.
Details: According to insider Florian Plettenberg, Stuttgart has turned down the record champion’s latest offer of €60 million. The club is demanding €75 million, which has sparked frustration from the player’s side.
Quote: "The decision that Mr. Werle demanded this week within a questionable deadline was presented today as a complete package from both the interested party and the player, totaling more than €60 million plus a sell-on clause.
The supervisory board’s response—demanding an unrealistic €75 million for a player who joined the team as a free agent and is on a lower salary tier—not only lacks any justification, especially for a domestic transfer, but also sharply contradicts previous agreements," said Woltemade’s agent, Danny Bachmann.
Reminder: Bayern is not dwelling on Coman’s move to Al-Nassr and is already preparing documents for a transfer bid for Lyon’s 20-year-old wonderkid.