Replacement found! Bayern set their sights on Malick Fofana

Coman's departure forces Bayern back into the transfer market.
Football news Today, 09:03
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Malik Fofana for the Belgium national team Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Getty Images

Lyon could cash in a significant sum.

Details: According to Foot Mercato, Bayern Munich are not planning to dwell on Kingsley Coman’s move to Al-Nassr for long and are already preparing paperwork for a transfer bid for 20-year-old Lyon wonderkid Malick Fofana.

Bayern had previously shown interest in the young Belgian, but the signing of Diaz forced the Munich club to put their Fofana plans on hold. Now, with the risk of being left without a first-choice winger, the club is facing serious challenges ahead of the new season.

Reports suggest that Bayern are ready to offer around €40 million for Malick, and given Lyon’s financial struggles, such a deal could benefit both parties.

Last season, Fofana made 41 appearances for the club, scoring 11 goals and providing 6 assists. His current contract with Lyon runs until 2028, and Transfermarkt values the player at €30 million.

