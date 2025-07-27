Everton targets Lyon's young prodigy! Fofana could leave the club

According to L'Equipe, Belgian winger Malick Fofana could be on his way to Liverpool's Everton.

Details: The source reports that Everton are interested in signing Lyon's 20-year-old winger Malick Fofana. The player only joined the French side a year ago from Gent for £17.5 million, but Everton are now looking to snap Fofana up for £31 million. However, Lyon are not satisfied with this price—they are holding out for at least £36 million. Negotiations between the two clubs are ongoing.

Last season, Fofana made 41 appearances for Lyon, netting 11 goals and providing 6 assists. His blistering pace, agility, and impressive ball control have caught the eye of Everton scouts and manager David Moyes himself.

The winger is under contract with Lyon until June 2028, and Transfermarkt currently values Fofana at €30 million.



See also: Bayern will try to sign Lyon star Fofana if they can't reach a deal for Díaz