Bayern will try to sign Lyon star Fofana if they can't reach a deal for Díaz

This summer, Bayern are determined to strengthen their attacking flanks and the club is actively exploring various options.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool winger Luis Díaz remains Bayern's top target. However, the club has an alternative in mind.

If negotiations for the Colombian fall through, Bayern will shift their focus to Lyon's rising star, Malick Fofana.

Due to financial difficulties, Lyon will be forced to sell their key player, so the Munich side shouldn't face major obstacles in reaching an agreement with the French club.

In 62 appearances for Lyon, the 20-year-old Belgian has scored 15 goals and provided 7 assists.

Reminder: It was previously reported that Bayern are interested in PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.